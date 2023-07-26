Campers to have more choice of rural, independent sites

New legislation permits 'pop-up campsites' in England to stay open for longer.

to stay open for longer. "Biggest improvement to UK camping since sleeping bags"

Landowners can welcome campers for up to 60 days without permanent planning permission (previously 28 days).

The change – coupled with benefits, including insurance and online bookings, from platforms such as Hipcamp – makes it more viable for landowners to host campers, opening up new areas of countryside for campers to discover.

LONDON, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- From today (Wednesday 26th July), landowners in England will be able to offer camping for up to 60 days each year, more than doubling the previous limit of 28 days.

This follows approval from the English parliament to update permitted development rights for campsites in England ( the new Class BC amendment ).

Hipcamp stays set to open for longer as English Law changes

The new '60-day rule' applies to temporary sites with 50 pitches or less, and also specifies that toilet and waste disposal facilities must be provided.

"This is the biggest improvement to UK camping since the invention of all-season sleeping bags", said Jonathan Knight, UK head of Hipcamp.com, the global marketplace for camping and glamping. "The extended period makes it much more attractive to landowners across England to welcome campers. It's also a boon for campers, who will now have a greater choice of places to visit."

"We're already seeing pop-up campsites on Hipcamp taking advantage of this rule change to extend their season. We're also seeing a spike in new enquiries from potential hosts interested in our insurance and marketing to fast-track their pop-up campsite".

Hipcamp host Patrick Hillier from Great Haywood Canalside Campsite , said: "It's hugely positive to allow pop-up campsites to open for a time-period that better matches all the main holidays in the year. We now plan to open for 39 days this summer and next season will be open for 60. It's an exciting change and will also bring more custom to the local pubs, farm shops, and other businesses along our stretch of the Trent & Mersey Canal."

