Hipcamp crowns winner of UK’s best summer job!

Kelly will now camp and glamp her way across the length of the country, whilst being tasked with blogging and vlogging original content that showcases the natural beauty and uniqueness of Hipcamp's UK stays.

Kelly is fast becoming a seasoned adventurer, having explored much of the UK solo. A self-confessed outdoor fanatic, she's happiest when scouring locations off the beaten track - including hiking, camping and wild swimming.

"It was such a close contest with some brilliant entries, so I'm thrilled to have won," Kelly said. "I love helping people fall in love with the outdoors, so to be able to use my platform to share my passion and inspire other people to travel our beautiful country is a dream come true. I am incredibly excited to start my camping adventure with Hipcamp."

The West Midlands-based content creator, who has an impressive 42k Instagram followers ( @graces_adventures ), beat more than 25 other hopefuls to win Hipcamp's national competition and the accompanying £15,000 prize. The winning video scored big points with voters, as did Kelly's interview with the judges.

Jonathan Knight, UK Country Manager at Hipcamp, says: "We were so impressed by the quality of the entries from our UK campers, whittling our finalists down to a winner was a real challenge. But Grace demonstrated that camping is more than a hobby for her, it's a way of life. She is a natural storyteller, and we can't wait to see the content she creates, travelling around some of Hipcamp's most naturally beautiful spots in the country."

For more information on the UK's best camping and glamping spots please head to www.hipcamp.com/en-GB

About Hipcamp

Founded in 2013, Hipcamp is the world's largest provider of outdoor stays. It gives a growing community of good-natured people the opportunity to list, discover, and book unique outdoor experiences. By connecting people with the land and each other, Hipcamp works to support those who care about nature. The fully remote company operates in Australia, the United States, Canada, and the UK, and to date has helped people spend more than 6 million nights under the stars. When listing on Hipcamp, farmers, vintners, and other landowners generate new revenue streams to conserve their land and keep it wild.



