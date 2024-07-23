Hinrich Foundation launches guide to selecting master's programs in international business and trade

Comprehensive guide provides prospective students tools to identify the right master's program that meets their trade career aspirations and employers' needs.

SINGAPORE, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hinrich Foundation (http://www.hinrichfoundation.com) has released a first-of-its-kind guide to help prospective students identify the right master's program for advancing their careers in global trade.

The Hinrich Foundation Guide to Master's in International Business and Trade (Hinrich Foundation Guide) is backed by insights from an advisory panel of trade professionals and senior academics. It offers:

Overview of the benefits of a master's degree and career in global trade

Criteria for quality programs, including trade program content and attributes

Key questions for students to ask to find the program right for them

Profiles of 20 exemplary master's programs

Careers in global trade

Trade resources for students, educators and professionals

The Hinrich Foundation Guide is available for free online and via PDF . Watch the video here .

Academic foundations plus practical skills development

The Hinrich Foundation Guide emphasizes the importance of both academic knowledge and practical skills development.

Core content to be taught must include cross-border domains covering trade, trade policy, logistics and supply chain management, trade finance and accounting, leadership, soft skills and future skills. Also highlighted is the value of programs with strong industry connections, practitioner professors and robust career services.

Top master's programs featured as exemplars of best practice

The Hinrich Foundation Guide features 20 programs that serve as benchmarks of what students should look for in a quality program.

Included programs range from MBAs offered by CEIBS, INSEAD, Harvard and Singapore Management University to specialized master's programs at International Institute in Geneva, Thunderbird School of Global Management, Université de Montréal and University of Auckland.

"The Hinrich Foundation Guide provides a framework to select the programs that best prepare students for leadership roles in global trade," said Alex Boome, Hinrich Foundation Education Program Director.

"This enables students to evaluate and compare programs based on employer-backed, expert-informed criteria," Boome said. "Ultimately, it aims to help prospective students to identify a quality program that is right for them."

About the Hinrich Foundation

The Hinrich Foundation is an Asia based philanthropic organization that works to advance mutually beneficial and sustainable global trade. It supports original research and education programs that build understanding and leadership in global trade.

LinkedIn ; Facebook ; Twitter ; YouTube

Media contact: inquiry@hinrichfoundation.com

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4V1bMX0r8SM

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2466018/Logo.jpg