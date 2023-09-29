Hinojosa returns to Conxemar 2023 to unveil its sustainable packaging solutions for seafood products

Attendees will have the opportunity to explore an extensive portfolio, featuring standout alternatives such as Halopack by Hinojosa and Sumbox, two innovative solutions capable of preserving the full freshness of the sea in sustainable packaging.

Other solutions, such as boxes for ultra-frozen seafood or canned goods, round out the offerings showcased at the stand, which will be staffed with a team of experts to advise international visitors.

VALENCIA, Spain, Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hinojosa Packaging Group will once again be present next October at Conxemar, the International Frozen Seafood Products Fair, celebrating its twenty-fourth edition in Vigo. Over the course of three days, the company will present a wide variety of versatile, 100% recyclable, and customizable packaging solutions designed to enhance the preservation of seafood and prevent food waste.

As specialists in the fishing industry's production chain, the stand will showcase innovative packaging such as Sumbox, Halopack, freeze-resistant boxes for seafood, and canned goods boxes, and a team of experts will be on hand to advise visitors on the company's latest innovations. This strengthens Hinojosa's commitment to making progress alongside its customers towards more environmentally friendly alternatives, and thereby complying with the sustainability goals set out in both the Paris Agreement and Agenda 2030.

Halopack by Hinojosa is the alternative to traditional plastic food trays, with the main advantage being that it reduces single-use plastic by up to 80%. It is freeze and water-resistant, manufactured using 100% renewable energy with FSC-certified cardboard and laminated with peelable plastic, suitable for use in both ovens and microwaves.

In turn, Sumbox is the best alternative to Porex packaging: a 100% recyclable, sealed, and waterproof solution. It also reduces emissions by up to 70% by optimising the logistics chain. Its primary function is to preserve the excellence of fish and seafood throughout its journey, from its source to its delivery to the hospitality industry. In this context, packaging plays a crucial role in ensuring that the product stays at the appropriate temperature, meaning that its aromatic, taste, and visual qualities remain intact.

Boxes for frozen seafood are one of the most lauded solutions in Hinojosa's catalogue. Specifically, shrimp boxes are one of the company's best-selling products on five continents. These packages have properties to preserve the product at temperatures of -35º, and their innovative design ensures a shorter freezing process, guaranteeing product quality thanks to its anti-humidity treatment.

To complete the offerings at Conxemar stand 3C33, canned fish boxes will be presented – small-format packaging with high-quality printing intended for canning companies seeking extensive customization options.

