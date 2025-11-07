UDAIPUR, India, Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hindustan Zinc Limited (BSE: 500188) (NSE: HINDZINC), India's only and the world's largest integrated zinc producer, and among the top five global silver producers, has achieved a sustainability hat-trick by retaining its No. 1 global position in the Metals & Mining sector in the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) 2025, with an industry-leading score of 90/100 among 235 companies worldwide — its highest in the past five years.

Hindustan Zinc Retains Global No. 1* Ranking in S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment 2025 for 3rd Consecutive Year

The S&P Global CSA is one of the world's foremost benchmarks for assessing Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) performance. The 2025 ranking highlights Hindustan Zinc's consistent leadership in climate strategy, community relations, and waste and pollutant management, reaffirming its status as the world's most sustainable metals and mining company.

Hindustan Zinc's integrated sustainability approach spans renewable energy transition, water conservation, waste management, safety, and social impact, positioning it as a global benchmark in responsible mining. Through initiatives like EcoZen – Asia's first low-carbon zinc, and an ongoing decarbonisation drive, the company continues to lead in climate stewardship. It is 3.32 times water positive, the first Indian company to join the International Council on Mining & Metals (ICMM) and recycles over 30% of its total water usage through treated sewage while striving for zero waste to landfill.

Furthering its clean energy goals, the company has signed a 530 MW Power Delivery Agreement, targeting 70% renewable electricity by FY2028, and is integrating electric and low-emission vehicles under its smart mining initiative.

Reflecting on the milestone, Priya Agarwal Hebbar, Chairperson, Hindustan Zinc, said, "Being recognized as the world's most sustainable company in the Metals & Mining sector for the third consecutive year is a proud and humbling moment for all of us at Hindustan Zinc. This recognition reflects our deep-rooted commitment to ESG excellence and our relentless pursuit of responsible and inclusive growth."

With sustainability embedded in its business philosophy and a Net Zero 2050 vision, Hindustan Zinc continues to set global benchmarks in responsible growth.

Note: S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) is an annual evaluation of companies' sustainability practices declared on 5th November 2025.

