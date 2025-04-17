Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) Market worth $2.32 billion by 2030- Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) Market by Type (Polymeric, Monomeric, Oligomeric), End-use Industry (Automotive, Building & Construction, Packaging, Agriculture), and Region - Global Forecast to 2030", HALS market size will grow from USD 1.54 billion in 2024 to USD 2.32 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.01%, between 2024 and 2030.

HALS are in high demand as they protect polymers from degradation caused by UV radiation. They extend the lifespan of plastics, coatings, and fibers by neutralizing free radicals from photo-oxidation. Essential in automotive, construction, agriculture, and packaging, they improve color stability, mechanical strength, and surface appearance, promoting broader adoption. In the automotive industry, HALS are applied extensively in exterior components, paints, and dashboards to stop fading and preserve surface integrity. In contrast, they increase the durability of siding, roofing, and sunlight-exposed pipes in buildings and construction. In the agriculture industry, HALS are incorporated in greenhouse films, mulch films, and irrigation systems to provide long-term functionality in the external environment. HALS are also used in the packaging industry to preserve plastic containers and plastic films from deterioration by UV light, maintaining product integrity and shelf life.

Building & construction is projected to be the second-largest end-use industry, in terms of value, during the forecast period.

Building and construction is projected to be the second-largest end-use industry in the global HALS market in terms of value. This is mainly led by the rising demand for durable and weather-resistant materials. HALS play a critical role in improving the lifespan and performance of construction materials such as roofing panels, siding, pipes, and outdoor paints and coatings by shielding them from UV degradation and environmental wear. As global infrastructure development continues to expand, particularly in regions with harsh weather conditions, there is an increasing demand for materials that ensure structural integrity and esthetic appeal. Additionally, stringent regulations regarding material durability and sustainability promote adopting HALS in the building and construction sector.

The polymeric HALS segment will be the fastest-growing segment in terms of value during the forecast period

The polymeric HALS segment will be the fastest-growing segment of the global HALS market during the forecast period. The major key driver of this growth is the high performance of polymeric HALS in long-term UV protection and thermal stability. The higher molecular weight of these HALS reduces volatility and restricts migration within polymer systems, ensuring consistent protection over extended periods, making them effective in applications that require enhanced durability and resistance to harsh environmental conditions. In addition, enhanced compatibility with a range of polymer types increases the formulation versatility, contributing to their increasing adoption in performance-based markets.

North America is projected to register the second-highest CAGR, in terms of value, during the forecast period.

North America is projected to register the second-highest CAGR during the forecast period in the global HALS market, mainly driven by the rising demand for high-performance materials across key industries. The surge in automotive production, increasing investment in infrastructure projects, and growing focus on sustainable materials further contribute to the growing adoption of HALS. The stringent environmental regulations of the region are prompting the producers to incorporate advanced HALS to enhance product longevity and compliance standards. The presence of established polymer manufacturers and the ongoing advancements in material science drive the HALS market in North America.

Market Players

The key players profiled in the HALS market report include BASF SE (Germany), Rianlon Corporation (China), Arkema (France), SABO S.p.A. (Italy), Syensqo SA/NV (Belgium), ADEKA Corporation (Japan), Suqian UniteChem Co., Ltd. (China), Songwon Industrial Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Clariant AG (Switzerland), and Everlight Chemical Industrial Corporation (Taiwan) and others.

