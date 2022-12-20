Himel wins big at the 10th edition of Global Brands Magazine Awards

Himel won the 'Most Reliable Electrical Products Brand, South East Asia' and the 'Most Reliable Value-Engineered Electrical Products Brand, MENA'

LONDON, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Brand Awards is an annual event held by Global Brands Magazine (GBM), an international publication headquartered in the UK. The award aims to recognise global brands achieving excellence in performance across a broad range of sectors while keeping its readers updated on key trends surrounding the branding world. Himel was evaluated based on global footprint, value-engineering and reliability.

Commenting on Himel winning the awards, Jay Reddy (Director at GBM) said, "Himel's performance has proved that they are a cut above the rest. Dedicated and focused on their field, Himel strives to provide access to safer electricity, a cause that touches 4 billion lives. A company that has kept reliability and value-engineering at the forefront of its efforts; no wonder wins awards of this magnitude. We wish the team at Himel all the best for their future endeavours."

Commenting on winning the awards, Shrinivas Chebbi, the Global Head of Himel Business, said, "We are honoured to be recognized and awarded across two key strategic regions. Our commitment to value engineering and contextual understanding of emerging economies has been central to driving regional success. A testimony to stacking effect of right marketing and sales strategies, these awards echo our vision and efforts to facilitate access to high-quality electrical products and support accelerated development of safer homes, commercial spaces, and industrial facilities."

Vibha Thusu, the Global Head of Marketing and Communication, Himel remarked, "At Himel, our marketing strategies, underpinned at all times by the vision of reliability and affordability, aim to push the perceived limitations of cost-efficient electrical products. Through extensive on-ground and online marketing initiatives, involving multichannel customer engagement, and nudging conversations around the need for safer electrical products, we have been able to offer value beyond product."

About Himel

Himel is a global manufacturer and supplier of electric products for Low Voltage Power Distribution, Final Distribution, Power Management, Motor Control and Protection, Industrial Components, and Home Electric offers. With a footprint in 50+ countries—we are leaders in value-engineered electric products for residential, commercial, industrial, and utilities sectors. We value opportunities for all and provide the best combination of affordable and reliable offers to meet the demand for access to safe electricity.

About Global Brands Magazine (England)

Global Brands Magazine (GBM) has been at the forefront, bringing news, views and opinions on brands shaping the future of their industry. The UK-based magazine provides its readers with the latest news and information on ' best-in-class brands' across the globe. Each year, GBM develops a series of awards for companies that stood out, having a unique vision, exceptional service, innovative solutions and consumer-centric products among their industry leaders.

About Global Brand Awards

Global Brand Awards honours brands for their excellence in performance and rewards companies across different sectors for the quality of their services. The Brand Awards highlight accomplishments of organisations that have performed remarkably well in finance, education, hospitality, automotive, lifestyle, education, real estate, technology and several more. Global Brand Awards recognise vital players who progress towards excellence by providing a platform to acknowledge their efforts. In addition, GBM strives to create awareness concerning the significance of such organisations and rewards them for their notable efforts with the ultimate global recognition.

Check out our social media shout outs from the links below:

Facebook: https://bit.ly/3YzgJg6

Linkedin : https://bit.ly/3jiSylM

Instagram: https://bit.ly/3hyhl5a

Twitter: https://bit.ly/3jig7eI

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1764747/GBM_2022_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Global Brands Publications Limited