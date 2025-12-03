HilltopAds Introduces Dedicated iGaming Feature Suite and Managed Performance Service

LONDON, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HilltopAds announced the rollout of a specialized feature set built exclusively for iGaming advertisers, reinforcing the company's focus on performance-driven media buying across global markets.

At the center of the release are newly launched, ready-to-use white- and blacklists, curated from premium traffic sources that have consistently shown strong results for iGaming campaigns. These lists are derived from performance data across thousands of active advertisers and are designed to reduce testing time while increasing the predictability of campaign outcomes.

HilltopAds is also introducing a full-managed service, giving advertisers access to dedicated iGaming specialists who will set up, launch, and continuously optimize campaigns based on individual KPI requirements. This service aims to support teams looking for deeper expertise, streamlined workflows, or hands-off performance management.

To mark the launch, HilltopAds is providing a $2,000 bonus for all direct iGaming advertisers making their first deposit of $5,000 or more using the promo code IGAVCIP.

These updates complement HilltopAds' existing capabilities for the iGaming sector, including:

Massive Global Reach: Over 273B monthly impressions available across 250+ countries.

Premium Direct Traffic: Access to 39,000+ vetted websites suitable for iGaming user acquisition.

AI-Driven Optimization: Automated tools focused on maximizing bets, deposits, and high-value player actions.

Flexible Bidding Models: CPM, CPC, and CPA Goal options tailored for scale and performance control.

Specialized Network Infrastructure: Built to support consistent delivery, stable volumes, and transparent reporting for regulated verticals.

With these additions, HilltopAds aims to provide iGaming advertisers with a more data-grounded, efficient, and scalable environment for user acquisition.

About HilltopAds

HilltopAds is a global advertising network focused on performance, transparency, and brand-safe traffic distribution. The company supports advertisers across multiple verticals, offering advanced optimization technologies and a wide range of premium direct traffic sources.

Media Contact:

press@hilltopads.com

Website:

https://hilltopads.com/igaming-traffic

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2651855/5653727/logo_2000px_Logo.jpg