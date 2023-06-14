Hills Waste Solutions gives thumbs-up to eco-friendly gloves

SWINDON, England, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hills Waste Solutions, a leading waste management company in the West Country, has announced the introduction of the Ecovive range of carbon-neutral, sustainable PPE gloves from Chelmsford Safety for its employees. This collaboration marks another step in the ongoing sustainability journey for Hills, combining environmental responsibility, safety, cost-effectiveness, and comfort for users.

Hills Waste Solutions Ecovive Gloves

Chelmsford Safety Ecovive range is manufactured using recycled materials and eco-friendly processes. The use of Ecovive gloves are certified EN5511 biodegradable and has resulted in a waste reduction of over 68%* compared to previously used gloves.

As key members of the waste industry, Hills aims to make sustainability and net zero targets more achievable for its customers and is also taking steps in its internal operations and supply chain choices to minimise environmental impact.

"As well as helping other businesses reach their sustainability goals, we also recognise the importance of reducing our own environmental impact at every level of our operations," said Neil Pollard, Divisional Director for Commercial Collections at Hills Waste Solutions. "For Hills, this is only the beginning. We want to make more changes to the materials we use and the suppliers we select and we hope this new relationship will be the first of many as we begin to embrace our own journey towards net zero."

"Our collaboration with Hills Waste Solutions demonstrates the power of collaboration to drive sustainability efforts forward," stated Harry White, Business Development Manager at Chelmsford Safety. "By working with businesses who share our values, we can collectively create a greener future for everyone."

For more information, please visit: https://www.hills-waste.co.uk/news/sustainable-collaboration-with-chelmsford-safety

*Source: Chelmsford Safety

About Hills Waste Solutions

Hills Waste Solutions, one of the UK's largest family-owned waste management companies, offers public and private sector customers across the UK practical and sustainable solutions for managing recycling and waste. As part of a dynamic group of companies that dates back to 1900, Hills' recycling and waste business has an exciting future in an increasingly technology-driven sector and is a specialist in achieving zero waste to landfill through bespoke solutions.

