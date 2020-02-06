Hillcrest Medical Center Adds Cardiology to Sectra Enterprise Imaging Solution

LINKÖPING, Sweden and SHELTON, Connecticut, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- International medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B) has signed a contract with Hillcrest Medical Center in Tulsa to add cardiology to their existing enterprise imaging solution. This new configuration will provide physicians a complete patient overview and standardize all imaging on one platform.

"It is very rewarding to have long-time radiology customers, such as Hillcrest, grow their enterprise imaging platform with Sectra. As we increase our market presence in cardiology, we look to our existing users who appreciate our extraordinary customer service and support," says Mikael Anden, President of Sectra, Inc.

Hillcrest Medical Center is a 620-bed hospital offering a wide-range of inpatient and outpatient services including Oklahoma's most comprehensive heart program. All cardiology studies will utilize the existing radiology archive for efficiency and economies of scale. The cardiology contract signed in December 2019 includes workflow for cardiac catheterization, ultrasound echo, nuclear medicine and invasive vascular studies.

Sectra's enterprise imaging solution provides a unified strategy for high production environments and supports the goal of shortened report turnaround times, enhanced result distribution workflows, and improved communication between departments. Read more about Sectra and why Sectra PACS is `Best in KLAS' at https://medical.sectra.com/.

About Sectra Medical Imaging Solutions

With 30 years of innovation and approaching 2,000 installations worldwide, Sectra is a leading global provider of imaging IT solutions that support healthcare in achieving patient-centric care. Sectra offers an enterprise imaging solution comprising PACS for imaging-intense departments (radiology, pathology, cardiology and orthopedics), VNA, and share and collaborate solutions.

