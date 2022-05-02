HILL'S PET NUTRITION COMPLETES PURCHASE OF THE MANUFACTURING FACILITY OF NUTRIAMO; MARKS HILL'S FIRST CANNED PLANT FACILITY IN EUROPE

TOPEKA, Kan., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hill's Pet Nutrition, a subsidiary of Colgate-Palmolive, today announced the completed acquisition of the manufacturing facility of Nutriamo S.r.l. - an Italy-based canned pet food manufacturer. The acquisition is part of Hill's growth plans and marks Hill's first canned plant facility in Europe.

"This acquisition represents an important step in our global supply chain strategy to continue meeting the growing demand by pet parents for our science-based nutrition," said Hill's Pet Nutrition President and CEO John Hazlin. "We will move quickly to increase our capacity to produce canned food and the volume will grow over time as we are able to manufacture more of our products in the facility."

About Hill's Pet Nutrition

Founded more than 80 years ago with an unwavering commitment to science-based pet nutrition, Hill's Pet Nutrition is on a mission to help enrich and lengthen the special relationships between people and their pets. Hill's is dedicated to pioneering research for dogs and cats using a scientific understanding of their specific needs. As a leading veterinarian recommended pet food brand, knowledge is our first ingredient with 220+ veterinarians, PhD nutritionists and food scientists working to develop breakthrough innovations in pet health. Hill's Prescription Diet therapeutic nutrition plus our everyday foods, Hill's Science Diet, Hill's Healthy Advantage and Hill's Bioactive Recipe, are sold at vet clinics and pet specialty retailers worldwide. For more information about our products, nutritional philosophy, visit HillsPet.com or HillsVet.com.

