DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hikvision, one of the world's leading AIoT solution providers, will participate in GITEX GLOBAL 2025 from October 13–17, 2025, at the Dubai World Trade Center. Under the compelling theme 'Tech for a Better World', Hikvision will present an immersive exhibition experience that showcases breakthrough innovations across multiple sectors, demonstrating how cutting-edge AIoT technologies address real-world challenges and drive smarter, safer, and more sustainable ecosystems worldwide.

Hikvision to Showcase Next-Gen AIoT Solutions at GITEX 2025, Advancing ‘Tech for a Better World’

"GITEX 2025 represents a pivotal opportunity to demonstrate how AIoT technologies are actively transforming our world for the better," said Frank Zhang, President of Hikvision Middle East & Africa Business Center. "Beyond showcasing our latest innovations, we're illustrating the tangible ways our solutions address pressing global challenges—from enhancing security with advanced AI solutions to revolutionizing transportation safety through intelligent sensing technologies and beyond."

Breakthrough AI innovations take center stage

Hikvision's exhibition invites visitors to engage directly with cutting-edge innovations through immersive, hands-on demonstrations. At the Guanlan Large-scale AI Models display, attendees will experience firsthand how AI transforms perimeter security by dramatically improving threat detection accuracy, and accelerating data retrieval speeds. The Smart AI for Safer Trips showcase offers an interactive exploration of integrated in-vehicle intelligence systems that combine real-time environmental sensing with predictive analytics to significantly enhance road safety and reduce accident risks.

Hikvision's comprehensive ecosystem of intelligent solutions

Beyond AI-focused demonstrations, visitors can explore Hikvision's comprehensive ecosystem of intelligent solutions. Featured technologies include advanced Display & Conferencing Solutions such as stunning 8K LED walls; AI Audio Solutions that redefine collaboration; critical Sensor Technologies that enable precise methane detection to enhance safety and environmental monitoring; Smart Building applications that leverage AIoT to create secure, intuitive spaces; and High-Performance Storage Systems for diverse industry applications.

Invitation to experience the future

"We warmly invite partners to visit us at Hall 25, Booth H25-E50 at the Dubai World Trade Center and witness innovation in action," Zhang concluded. "They will be able to experience firsthand how Hikvision is driving the development of smarter ecosystems, more intelligent enterprises, and sustainable technological advancement. Through our commitment to 'Tech for a Better World', these are empowering industries and communities across the world."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2784307/Hikvision_GITEX_2025.jpg