HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hikvision is set to unveil its latest innovations in urban mobility at the ITS World Congress 2024, taking place from September 16th to 20th in Dubai. Located at booth number H6-G6, Hikvision invites attendees to experience a transformative vision of urban mobility, anchored in the theme: "Embrace AIoT for safer, smarter, and greener mobility."

Highlighted solutions: innovations for every aspect of urban mobility

Hikvision to Bring Smarter, Greener Mobility to ITS World Congress 2024

Hikvision will present a broad range of solutions designed to enhance urban transportation. These innovations address critical areas such as traffic violation management, traffic order management, road operations, and smart public transport. Notably, a case study will showcase how Hikvision's innovative green wave technology has successfully reduced travel time by 50% on a major road with 34 intersections. Additionally, a simulated bus environment will demonstrate how AI-assisted on-board monitoring enhances both safety and efficiency for public transport.

From detecting road violations and managing congestion to managing buses and ensuring road safety, these solutions use advanced technologies such as integrated traffic enforcement devices, green wave systems, AI-powered traffic cameras, and on-board devices. Together, they create a cohesive and intelligent urban mobility ecosystem that promises safer, more efficient, and environmentally friendly transportation.

Transportation Operations Coordination Center (TOCC): the nerve center of smart mobility

At the heart of Hikvision's exhibit is the TOCC. This advanced solution integrates data from across urban landscapes—including vehicles, roads, and environmental factors—into a centralized hub. The TOCC's capabilities in real-time traffic monitoring and emergency response management will be demonstrated on an extra-large LED wall. Visitors can experience firsthand how the TOCC offers accurate traffic state monitoring and proactive detection of traffic anomalies, ensuring seamless coordination during emergencies. This cutting-edge technology is poised to redefine how cities manage their traffic systems, offering a glimpse into the future of urban mobility.

Experience area: a glimpse into tomorrow's traffic solutions

In the Product Experience Area, visitors will be immersed in a simulated urban intersection setup, showcasing Hikvision's latest traffic management innovations. This space will showcase the company's core technologies, such as DarkFighter, which detects both visible and invisible light, minimizing light pollution; and radar-video fusion, which combines millimeter-wave radar with cameras for comprehensive traffic detection and data analysis. Featured products will include checkpoint cameras, radar-video fusion cameras, all-in-one spotters, intelligent pedestrian traffic lights, radars and acoustic sensors. Attendees will gain hands-on experience with the technology that is transforming city streets into smarter, safer environments.

"Our participation in the ITS World Congress is an exciting opportunity to demonstrate how AIoT can create safer, smarter, and greener urban environments," said Frank Zhang, President of Hikvision MEA. "By integrating advanced technologies into transportation systems, we are not only enhancing safety and efficiency but also reducing environmental impact, making our cities more sustainable for future generations."

Stay tuned for more updates as we approach the ITS World Congress 2024, and be sure to experience these innovative solutions in person at Booth H6-G6.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2504809/image.jpg