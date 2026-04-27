HANGZHOU, China, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hikvision has released its full-year 2025 and first-quarter 2026 financial results, demonstrating steady growth and enhanced operational quality.

For the fiscal year 2025, the company reported a total revenue of RMB 92.51 billion (USD 12.95 billion[1]), representing a YoY increase of 0.01%. Net profit was RMB 14.20 billion (USD 1.99 billion), up 18.52% YoY. Underscoring its robust cash flow, the company announced an expected total cash dividend of RMB 10.54 billion (USD 1.48 billion) for 2025, representing a 74.25% payout ratio.

Hikvision releases 2025 full-year and 2026 first-quarter financial results

The company maintained strong momentum entering 2026. In the first quarter, total revenue reached RMB 20.72 billion (USD 2.90 billion), up 11.78% YoY, while net profit grew by 36.42% YoY to RMB 2.78 billion (USD 0.39 billion). Notably, the gross profit margin in Q1 improved by 4.16 percentage points, reaching 49.09%.

AIoT strategy fuels global growth

Building on two decades of industry leadership, Hikvision has solidified its AIoT footprint. This strategic evolution is yielding tangible results, evidenced by its steady 2025 growth and strong start to 2026.

Throughout the past year, the company's main business revenue from overseas markets rose to RMB 27.22 billion (USD 3.81 billion), accounting for 29.42% of total revenue. Emerging markets, in particular, delivered sustained, robust growth.

Beyond its video offerings, Hikvision's non-video categories, including access control, alarm systems, and commercial displays, experienced fast-paced growth and served as a strong engine for revenue. Additionally, the innovative business remained highly competitive, generating RMB 25.45 billion (USD 3.56 billion) in revenue and contributing 27.51% to the overall revenue.

Advancing Large-Scale AI Models

Hikvision actively advances AIoT technologies, with its Guanlan Large-Scale AI Models integrating vision, language, and multimodal capabilities into products, significantly improving accuracy and efficiency in complex environments. For instance, the application of Audio Large-Scale Models in equipment quality inspection increases the detection rate of defective components by 70%.

Built upon its foundational capabilities, Hikvision has successfully deployed industry-specific models across various sectors, including intelligent manufacturing, logistics, and environmental protection.

Sustained commitment to R&D and innovation

Technological innovation remains the driving force behind Hikvision's development. In 2025, the company invested RMB 11.75 billion (USD 1.65 billion) in R&D, representing 12.70% of its total revenue. Over the past six years, cumulative R&D investment has exceeded USD 8 billion, consistently dedicating over 10% of its annual revenue to R&D.

This sustained investment has fortified the company's intellectual property portfolio. By the end of 2025, Hikvision had accumulated 12,981 authorized patents globally, of which invention patents accounted for 57%.

Looking ahead

As Hikvision marks its 25th anniversary this year, the company remains driven by its founding commitment to the right things and staying on the right path. Moving forward, Hikvision will focus on high-quality growth, continuous innovation, and operational efficiency to deliver enduring value for its customers, partners, and stakeholders worldwide.

For Hikvision's 2025 Annual Report, please check here.

[1] USD amounts converted at the 2025 average rate of USD 1 = RMB 7.1429 (CFETS)

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