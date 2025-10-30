HANGZHOU, China, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hikvision has introduced a suite of products, solutions, and services designed to help small and medium-sized businesses (SMB) and their security installers work smarter and grow faster.

Hikvision introduces AI-enhanced products, solutions, and services to drive SMB growth (PRNewsfoto/Hikvision Digital Technology)

"Our commitment to the SMB market is stronger than ever," said Derek Yang, Vice President of Hikvision International Business Center. "We're transforming how technology serves as a growth accelerator for businesses. By infusing the power of Guanlan AI models into our products and tools, we are enabling partners to deliver superior value to their customers while operating more efficiently."

AI-powered products that solve real-life challenges

In the realm of video security, AI is fundamentally changing what installers can deliver to their customers:

Smarter Video Search by Text: AcuSeek NVRs revolutionize video investigation with text-based search capabilities. Users can simply type descriptions such as "person wearing a red top" to instantly locate relevant footage—eliminating hours of manual review.

More Accurate Video Analytics: DeepinViewX Cameras reduce false alarms by over 90% while doubling the detection range for perimeter protection. Beyond security, dedicated AI algorithms run on the cameras to deliver precise object and event analysis—enabling businesses to integrate customizable AI capabilities into their daily operations.

DeepinViewX Cameras reduce false alarms by over 90% while doubling the detection range for perimeter protection. Beyond security, dedicated AI algorithms run on the cameras to deliver precise object and event analysis—enabling businesses to integrate customizable AI capabilities into their daily operations. Clearer Imaging in Any Condition: Integrated into the new ColorVu 3.0 and AI Pro PTZ Cameras, the HikAI-ISP image signal processing technology dramatically improves image clarity in challenging lighting and dynamic scenes..

The launch event also covered AI-powered access control systems that address daily needs for safer, faster access in residences, offices, and transportation hubs. TalkVu Video Intercoms provide 4 MP video and dual microphones, Prime Pass Speed Gates prevent tailgating with direct Time-of-Flight (dToF) sensors, Quick PassVehicle Solution delivers over 98% license plate recognition accuracy, and Security Inspection Systems achieve 98.8% detection rates for prohibited items.

AI-driven, one-stop solutions ready to deploy

Moving beyond individual products, Hikvision introduced four one-stop solutions designed for common SMB scenarios: shops, villas, offices, and condominiums. Each solution combines multiple technologies to address specific user needs while creating clear selling points for installers.

The Shop Solution, for example, enhances both security and operations. It uses Live Guard cameras for deterrence and secures storage rooms with MinMoe access control. Meanwhile, people-counting and heat-mapping technologies provide valuable data on customer traffic to help optimize business decisions.

AI assistant tools and services that transform installer workflows

To address installers' time and knowledge challenges, Hikvision has launched two powerful AI assistant tools. HPP Designer streamlines the business journey for installers from consultation to quotation by automating processes such as layout design, coverage simulation, and quote creation. Hikie, an AI chatbot available 24/7 in multiple languages, instantly answers installers' questions like a Hikvision expert on call.

By delivering intelligent products, ready-to-deploy solutions, and efficiency-boosting tools, Hikvision is providing installers with everything they need to differentiate their offerings, close more deals, and build lasting customer relationships.

