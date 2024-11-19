Hikvision hosts 2024 HikTech Star Tour for global installation professionals and tech talents

HANGZHOU, China, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hikvision has hosted its 2024 HikTech Star Tour in Hangzhou, China. Over 100 tech talents from around the globe have gathered for a three-day immersive experience aimed at exploring cutting-edge innovations, sharing insights, and building a vibrant global tech community under the theme "Connecting Stars for Brilliance."

In the months leading up to the event, Hikvision sparked a wave of creativity on global social media through the HikTech Star Show, encouraging tech enthusiasts worldwide to showcase and share their innovative ideas. The campaign received thousands of original video submissions and attracted millions of views. "These numbers are astounding," remarked Allen Tang, Vice President of Hikvision International Business Center. "But what's truly touched us are their stories and boundless creativity."

An insider look at Hikvision's AIoT innovations

With great anticipation, the HikTech Stars arrived in Hangzhou to participate in a series of engaging activities. The event began with an exclusive tour of Hikvision's headquarters and exhibition hall. Participants explored the company's latest technologies, including advancements in AIoT, machine learning, and intelligent security solutions. Interactive demonstrations offered an in-depth look at products that are shaping the future of various industries.

"I wasn't expecting such high quality and such a diverse range of products. Since we're in the security industry, we typically see only a small part of what Hikvision offers. But coming here, I've discovered so many more aspects. It all looks fantastic—it feels like the future," said a HikTech Star who has been familiar with the brand for years.

They also visited Hikvision's cutting-edge manufacturing facility in Tonglu, located on the outskirts of Hangzhou, gaining a unique glimpse into advanced production processes, automation, and quality control measures that drive the company's innovation. The factory tour highlighted Hikvision's commitment to excellence and its continuous pursuit of technological advancements.

Hands-on experience with the latest products and solutions

A highlight of the event was the opportunity for participants to get hands-on experience with emerging technologies. In the product experience zones, the HikTech Stars interacted with Hikvision's newest products and solutions. Live demonstrations showcased real-world applications across various sectors—including transportation, retail, healthcare, and more—allowing them to test innovative devices and software and gain insights into how these technologies can be applied in their respective fields.

Led by Hikvision's top engineers and experts, these sessions inspired new ideas and encouraged collaborative problem-solving. During technical seminars and discussions, participants engaged in open dialogues with Hikvision's product and R&D teams. Topics covered future industry trends, technological challenges, and opportunities to shape the next generation of tech solutions. This exchange fostered a spirit of innovation and underscored the importance of collaboration in driving industry progress.

Commenting on the release of Hikvision's one-stop SMB solutions that day, Benjamin Njenga Mwithiga from Kenya remarked: "Now you can accurately provide your client with a solution simply by keying in the information. Within a few steps, the Hik-Partner Pro gives you the precise solution to present to the client, which is really nice."

Advancing together with a global tech community

The event concluded with the eagerly awaited HikTech Star Night, a gala evening celebrating the participants' outstanding performance and contributions. The atmosphere was vibrant as attendees gathered to honor exceptional achievements.

During the gala, Hikvision recognized the best video creators who excelled in the previous HikTech Star Show. As one of the award recipients, Vitor Luiz Lopes Andrade from Brazil said, "Words can't fully express how I feel. It has been an amazing experience to be here together at this huge event from Hikvision. Seeing our guys on the stage made me realize how important our work is—our efforts have been recognized. Let's celebrate! Let's connect stars for brilliance!"

Moreover, Hikvision announced its first global HikTech Ambassadors, marking a significant milestone that reflects the deepening of collaboration and a shared vision for the future. "With your support, we're confident that we can reach new heights and make a real impact," Allen Tang stated. "Tonight, we celebrate your outstanding achievements and demonstrate our strengthened, long-term partnership."

He continued, "The HikTech Star Tour is more than an event; it's a movement toward collective innovation. By bringing together diverse talents and ideas, we're laying the groundwork for technologies that will shape a better world."

For more details and event highlights, please visit Hikvision's official website and check out the highlights of the HikTech Star Tour.

