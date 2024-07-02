Hightouch Introduces Privacy-Conscious Advertising Activation for European Audiences Through EUID

SAN FRANCISCO, July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hightouch, the leading Composable Customer Data Platform (CDP), enables European Unified ID (EUID) to help participating advertisers reach audiences in a privacy-conscious way across the open web.

EUID is an industry-wide identity solution pioneered by The Trade Desk, that turns email addresses into a pseudonymous identifier through sophisticated hashing and salting methods. These allow advertisers to recognize users for targeting, frequency management, and campaign measurement while providing transparency and data control to the individual user. The open-source EUID works in the browser environment, providing a reliable alternative to the third-party cookie. It also works across other digital mediums including connected TV, digital audio, and mobile apps.

Hightouch's integration works by syncing audience segments directly from the brand, publisher, or media network's cloud data warehouse to The Trade Desk. When participating Hightouch customers create audience segments for digital campaigns, they can activate EUIDs directly within The Trade Desk platform for targeting, frequency management, and measurement. Benefits of Hightouch's integration between the data warehouse and The Trade Desk include:

Universal opt-outs : Clients can apply field-level governance filters to prevent opted-out IDs from being shared with The Trade Desk.

: Clients can apply field-level governance filters to prevent opted-out IDs from being shared with The Trade Desk. Regional Data Processing : In-transit data is processed using the appropriate regional data center, preventing the movement of data across borders and ensuring regional compliance.

: In-transit data is processed using the appropriate regional data center, preventing the movement of data across borders and ensuring regional compliance. Enhanced Addressability: Once data is transferred, advertisers can activate EUID to reach larger addressable audiences across Europe in a privacy-conscious way.

Stu Colman, Senior European Director of Identity at The Trade Desk, comments: "The increasing fragmentation in media consumption coupled with the pending deprecation of third-party cookies has pushed advertisers to view identity more holistically across all digital channels, including the web, mobile apps, connected TV and digital audio. Industry-wide identity currencies like EUID provide a significant and overdue upgrade to identity, thereby delivering more precision in targeting, frequency management, and measurement. Hightouch provides its clients with a simple and direct way to activate this new currency so they can benefit from the increased efficiency of their digital advertising on the open internet."

About Hightouch

Hightouch is the leading Composable CDP that empowers companies to activate their data warehouse to power personalized marketing and business operations. Trusted by leading organizations like PetSmart, Warner Music Group, Calendly, Spotify, and GameStop, Hightouch enables anyone to deliver personalized customer experiences, optimize performance marketing, and move faster by leveraging data across their organization. https://hightouch.com/

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk™ is a technology company that empowers buyers of advertising. Through its self-service, cloud-based platform, ad buyers can create, manage, and optimize digital advertising campaigns across ad formats and devices. Integrations with major data, inventory, and publisher partners ensure maximum reach and decisioning capabilities, and enterprise APIs enable custom development on top of the platform. Headquartered in Ventura, CA, The Trade Desk has offices across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. To learn more, visit thetradedesk.com or follow us on Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn and YouTube .

