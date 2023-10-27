HighTide Therapeutics Inc. is Invited to Present at the 7th Edition of the Future Investment Initiative (FII): The New Compass, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

ROCKVILLE, Md. and SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HighTide Therapeutics, Inc. ("HighTide"), a globally integrated biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of multifunctional multi-targeted therapies for metabolic and digestive diseases, announces that the company's founder and CEO, Dr. Liping Liu, is invited to present at the 7th Edition of the Future Investment Initiative (FII): The New Compass, in Riyadh, held on October 24-26, 2023. Dr. Liu joins Dr. Rahul Kakkar, CEO of Tome Biosciences and Reenie McCarthy, President and CEO of Stealth BioTherapeutics, in the session titled "Defining The Mitochondrial Era" to discuss how the convergence of AI, bioinformatics and biotech defines a new era of aging research.

The rising burden of aging-related diseases has become an urgent global health challenge that requires immediate attention. Recent advances in anti-aging research and big data empower a more holistic approach to understanding and reversing human aging with evidence suggests that slowing down aging can substantially improve quality of life.

Berberine ursodeoxycholate (HTD1801), a new molecular entity (NME) being developed by HighTide for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and type 2 diabetes (T2DM), is an ionic salt formed between berberine and ursodeoxycholic acid. Berberine has been reported to combat aging and aging-related diseases via anti-oxidation and AMPK activation; and chronic ursodeoxycholic acid administration suppresses age-related inflammatory responses and improves age-related obesity and insulin resistance.

"We are very excited to join a group of worldwide renowned leaders, top CEOs, leading investors, policymakers, entrepreneurs, and innovators to discover the new markets and navigate new frontiers of economic growth and prosperity. In additional to aging, both NASH and T2DM represent a significant burden in the Middle East, and we are very excited by the opportunity to develop HTD1801 to serve patients' needs in the Middle East," said Dr. Liu.

The FII Conference, hosted by the Future Investment Initiative (FII) Institute, has been held for seven consecutive years and has developed into one of the most important economic and investment forums in the Middle East. This year's conference (FII7) was attended exclusively by FII Institute members, strategic partners, decision-makers, and international leaders, and is expected to draw 5,000 delegates attending sessions covering a wide variety of issues with global impact.

HighTide Therapeutics, Inc. is a globally integrated biopharmaceutical company focusing on the discovery and development of first-in-class multifunctional multi-targeted therapies with poly-indications across metabolic and digestive diseases with significant unmet medical needs. The company is developing multiple clinical assets, including therapy for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), type 2 diabetes (T2DM), severe hypertriglyceridemia (SHTG), primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) and primary biliary cholangitis (PBC). Berberine ursodeoxycholate (HTD1801), the company's lead drug candidate, received Fast Track designation from the U.S. FDA for both NASH and PSC, as well as Orphan Drug designation for PSC. In China, HTD1801 has been included in the National Major New Drug Innovation Program under the 13th Five-Year Plan for Major Technology Project.

