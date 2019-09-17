Highspot Launches Industry-First SmartPage Technology to Turn Sales Strategy into Action

Fall '19 Product Release Introduces New SmartPage Marketplace, Data Slices and Web Apps, Enabling Go-to-Market Teams to Elevate Customer Conversations

SEATTLE, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Highspot, the sales enablement platform that reps love , today announced its Fall '19 Release, introducing the general availability of SmartPage™ technology, which gives go-to-market teams context alongside content so they can have the most effective customer conversations. SmartPages offer extensible capabilities across content, data and web applications that drive customer engagement, sales performance and revenue growth.

"If every customer-facing employee knows what to say, show and do with prospects and customers, you have a true competitive advantage," said Robert Wahbe, CEO, Highspot. "Compelling conversations are the foundation of great customer experience. Our AI-powered guidance pairs content with context at scale, helping everyone on your team become a trusted advisor who delivers real value."

Key capabilities introduced in the Highspot Fall '19 Release:

SmartPage technology is the first extensible platform to provide dynamic, mobile-ready guidance alongside content for everyone involved in the business-to-business purchase process. SmartPages enable successful customer engagements and personalized experiences across a wide range of use cases.

The SmartPage Marketplace offers customers in-platform access to SmartPage templates built by Highspot's Sales Acceleration Partners , including Challenger, DSG, RAIN Group and Sandler Training. The Marketplace gives enablement teams a fast track to building guided experiences for sales training, communication and coaching.

SmartPage Web Apps easily integrate interactive web applications into SmartPages, powering key go-to-market use cases, from ROI calculators to meeting schedulers.

Go-to-market teams need guidance delivered at the point-of-action to win customer loyalty. According to Gartner, "Important trends include further advances in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to offer insights to sellers in the form of predictive analysis and next-best actions, as well as buyer engagement insights and advice on how to capitalize on those insights" (Gartner, Market Guide for Sales Engagement Platforms, Melissa Hilbert, Mark Paine, Alastair Wollcock, Theodore Travis, August 2019).

"Putting training into action during critical conversations can mean the difference between a win or loss," said David Mattson, CEO and President, Sandler Training. "Highspot's SmartPages and Marketplace make it easy to enable salespeople with the right content and context when it matters most."

"Content means little without guidance. The best go-to-market teams pair intelligent technology and proven methodology to connect with customers," said Erica Stritch Schultz, VP of Marketing, RAIN Group. "We've seen success delivering our content through SmartPage technology to Highspot customers, and believe the Marketplace is what great sales enablement looks like."

Availability

SmartPage technology and SmartPage Web Apps are generally available to all Highspot customers. Read more about these powerful capabilities, enabling everything from sales plays to personalized customer experiences.

about these powerful capabilities, enabling everything from sales plays to personalized customer experiences. Previews of the SmartPage Marketplace and Data Slices are now available. More information about the Marketplace is here and demos of Data Slices are available here .

About Highspot

Highspot is the sales enablement platform that reps love. We empower companies to elevate customer conversations that drive strategic growth. Our intuitive platform combines intelligent content management, training, contextual guidance, customer engagement, and actionable analytics. Go-to-market teams use Highspot to deliver a unified buying experience that increases revenue, customer satisfaction, and retention.

