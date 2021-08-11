Highlands Investments Completes 8.5 Tonne Certified Cannabis Shipment to Europe

"We believe this to be one of the largest legal shipments of medical grade cannabis to date and is a significant milestone for our business. Our cannabis is GAP and ISO 22000 certified with a proven supply chain into the much-coveted European medical cannabis market", says Highlands Investments Managing Director, Mark Corbett.

The shipping of cannabis is a highly complex process as the industry is closely monitored and regulated. Both the supplier and receiver of the cannabis products need to be licensed. The shipping companies also require stringent licensing to move raw cannabis materials and other products between legal jurisdictions.

"Having proven our ability to meet the stringent shipping requirements with our April shipment, we successfully secured the bulk sale of the remainder of our 2021 harvest, comprising just over 2,000kg of THC and 6,500kg of CBD flower and trim. The size of the shipment, which is enough to fill almost four 40 foot containers, required a chartered plane to transport to Macedonia," Corbett says.

The European Cannabis Market is forecast to reach USD3.8 billion by 2025 according to the Prohibition Partners Key Insights from the European Cannabis Report, 6th Edition (April 2021).

"The rapidly growing global medical, wellness and consumer cannabis markets all increasingly require certified, high-quality flower to meet their expanding product portfolios.

"We are fortunate that we have some of the most competitive cost per hectare metrics and this, together with our ISO 22000 certification and proven route to market, firmly entrenches Highlands as the partner of choice in this competitive space," adds Corbett.

"With demand for quality cannabis growing, we are now in the process of extending our Highlands Pure range of products to include GMP certified distillates, isolates and crude, these products will be available on the global market from quarter 4 2021," Corbett concludes.

About Highlands Investments

Highlands Investments is a diversified cannabis business. Highlands cultivates, processes and packages high-quality THC and CBD cannabis flower for the production of medical grade cannabis products. The cannabis is produced in a state-of-the-art ISO 22000 and GACP certified facility in Lesotho.

