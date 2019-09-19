HighJump Wins Oracle Excellence Award for Partner of the Year - Global Cloud ISV Partner

HighJump and Oracle collaboration propels supply chains worldwide into the future with the cloud

MINNEAPOLIS and SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HighJump, a global provider of supply chain solutions, today announces it has been named the Global Oracle Cloud ISV Partner of the Year. The capabilities of HighJump's solutions combined with the power of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure empower companies with a platform to capitalize on the connected and automated supply chain of the future.

"Managing a deeper consumer experience is a must for today's supply chain professionals," said Sean Elliott, chief technology officer, HighJump. "Oracle Cloud Infrastructure helps HighJump strengthen links throughout the supply chain on a local and global level, enabling our customers to make this possible. HighJump, Oracle and our customers are realizing new growth opportunities as we spread these capabilities."

The consumer of tomorrow deserves flexible decision making, be it purchasing convenience, delivery speed or adaptability. Supply chains must evolve - handling new, complex workflows as a result. The cloud provides the enhanced capacity and flexibility to make this a reality.

With HighJump and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, companies can seamlessly scale and adjust supply chains to market demands. Along with advanced data analytics and warehouse control, the cloud provides a foundation for new and emerging technologies. This includes AI, robotics, blockchain, IoT and machine learning. Additional benefits companies experience includes decreased time to market, 24/7 availability, and a lower total cost of ownership (TCO).

HighJump empowers 1,250+ cloud-based supply chain customers in 22 countries. 2019 success includes:

Over 30% increase in cloud revenue

Doubling customers who have moved workloads to the cloud from on premise

Major traction for warehouse management systems (WMS) - a 90% uptick in customers live under Oracle and a 61% increase in new customers choosing the cloud.

"HighJump has demonstrated an outstanding level of innovation in delivering proven, Oracle-based cloud solutions for supply chain that solve our joint customers' most critical business challenges," said Steve Daheb, senior vice president, Cloud Strategy, Oracle. "We congratulate HighJump in achieving the 2019 Oracle Excellence Award for Global Partner of the Year in Cloud ISV. This achievement is a testament to their dedication to excellence and to providing customers solutions that drive real business value and results."

The Oracle Excellence Awards for Global Partner of the Year recognizes HighJump's outstanding work to drive customer success and innovation with solutions for warehousing, transportation, third-party logistics and retail execution. From business planning, acquisition and implementation, to connectivity, data center and integration services, Oracle partners provide support and services to maximize the value of Oracle Cloud solutions for customers' organizations. HighJump is also a member of the Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), which offers opportunities to accelerate and expand business while taking customers on a successful path to the cloud.

The relationship with Oracle is part of HighJump's global cloud initiative HighJump Now. This award follows HighJump's placement as a leader in Gartner's 2019 Magic Quadrant for Warehouse Management Systems and the appointment of HighJump Vice President of Cloud and Security Scott Brask as a 2019 SDCE Pro to Know.

