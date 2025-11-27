Highgrove and Cotswolds Distillery unveil "Highgrove Evergreen" - a tribute to the English countryside

SHIPSTON-ON-STOUR, England, Nov. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Highgrove and the Cotswolds Distillery are proud to announce the release of Highgrove Evergreen English Whisky, a beautifully crafted single malt that celebrates nature, heritage and the enduring craftsmanship of English whisky making.

Highgrove and Cotswolds Distillery unveil “Highgrove Evergreen”

Highgrove Evergreen is distilled from Plumage Archer barley, a traditional heritage variety grown on the Highgrove Estate. The whisky has been matured in a rare combination of Bourbon and STR red wine casks, creating an elegant balance of depth and complexity. The result is a rich, full-bodied spirit layered with notes of orchard fruit, honeyed malt and warm spice, lifted by subtle red berry sweetness from the red wine cask influence.

Each bottle of Highgrove Evergreen is presented in a beautiful gift box that features an illustration painted by King Charles III. *A View from the Wildflower Meadow* is reproduced from an original watercolour painted by His Majesty in 1995, when he was HRH The Prince of Wales. The scene depicts the beauty of Highgrove House and its iconic Wildflower Meadow, with the Cedar of Lebanon tree standing proudly in the background.

Daniel Szor, Founder of Cotswolds Distillery, said:

"When I first purchased Plumage Archer barley from the Highgrove Estate many years ago, I could never have imagined it would grow into a collaboration of this scale. To now craft a whisky that reflects our shared commitment to craftsmanship, provenance and respect for the land is a genuine honour. Highgrove Evergreen marks a remarkable milestone for our distillery and for the continued evolution of the English whisky category. We look forward to sharing this release with the proud British public, and eventually with international markets as well, particularly the United States as we set our sights on key regions for 2026."

Highgrove's profits from the sale of this whisky will support The King's Foundation for its charitable delivery of education and training initiatives, some of which will take place at Highgrove.

Priced at £100 and bottled at 46% ABV, Highgrove Evergreen English Whisky will become a permanent addition to the Cotswolds Distillery portfolio, reflecting an ongoing collaboration between Highgrove and the Cotswolds Distillery.

Highgrove Evergreen will be available to pre-order online from the Cotswolds Distillery website and Highgrove Gardens website from 25 November. It will be available to purchase in store from the Cotswolds Distillery and Highgrove Gardens from 4 December 2025.

