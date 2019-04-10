Higher Profit Van Leeuwen Pipe and Tube Group

- Increase of turnover, operating result and net profit

- Stronger market position in both industry and energy segments

- Further investments in innovative distribution concepts and digitization

ZWIJNDRECHT, Netherlands, April 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2018 result of the Van Leeuwen Pipe and Tube Group further improved as compared to previous years. Market circumstances and economic activity were favorable in most business segments. The network was expanded with an acquisition in Germany. Van Leeuwen made further investments in distribution and service facilities as well as in innovative solutions for the customer.

Turnover of the international trading company specializing in steel pipes, and pipe and tube applications amounted to € 630 million, an increase of 3% compared to 2017 (€ 613 million). Operating result and net profit increased and amounted to € 13.5 million (2017: € 12.4 million) and € 9.7 million (2017: € 6.3 million), respectively. Solvency remains strong at 44%.

In 2018, demand in both the European industry market and the worldwide energy market developed favorably. Van Leeuwen achieved better results in all industry market segments than in 2017. Developments in the energy market were also positive. There was significant recovery in key markets, such as Asia and North America, where Van Leeuwen achieved good results. Particularly in the pipeline segment, Van Leeuwen's sales is growing.

On May 1, 2018, Van Leeuwen acquired the operations of Ferrostaal Piping Supply, a German-Dutch pipe and tube trading company. This provides Van Leeuwen with better access to the German and Central European market, in particular the chemical, petrochemical and machine building segments. Under the global contract with ExxonMobil, Van Leeuwen supplied materials for MRO and projects in Europe, North America and Asia.

Van Leeuwen is currently investing in the expansion of its international network of stock locations, modernization of its machine park and in digitization. The construction of an additional 2,000 m2 warehouse in Sydney, Australia, has been started. In Vyškov, Czech Republic an extra 4,000 m2 hall will accommodate a state of the art storage system. To meet the growing demand for data exchange with customers and suppliers, the further implementation of Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) will be accelerated in 2019.

Peter Rietberg, Chairman of the Management Board: "Van Leeuwen achieved a solid result in 2018. As a leading specialist, we continue to invest in innovation and in strengthening the connection with our customers. Our Van Leeuwen brand, which for 95 years represents a reliable and professional distribution partner, is of inestimable value in this regard."

Additional information about the 2018 results on: www.vanleeuwen-report.com

Van Leeuwen Pipe and Tube Group

The Van Leeuwen Pipe and Tube Group is an international trading company specializing in steel pipes, and pipe and tube applications. The company is active in virtually all industrial sectors. The company was founded in 1924. The Group has more than forty branches spread throughout Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and North America.

www.vanleeuwen.com

Photos are available via this link .

