High-Speed Options Trading Platform opt.fun sets a new ambitious direction as Racks

The platform also celebrates rapid growth and a strong community, surpassing $1 billion in cumulative trading volume

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Racks , a leading platform for fast-paced ultra-gamified high volatility trading, today announced its official launch, following a rebrand from its former name, opt.fun. The name change marks the platform's expansion towards a wide array of games that allow users to trade with extraordinary leverage in a fun and consumable format.

The rebrand to Racks signals the company's push beyond its original scope into gamified high-speed trading, where users can trade leveraged options with up to 1000x leverage on 60-second contracts. By focusing on rapid, high-leverage trading cycles, Racks is meeting the demands of a new generation of traders who require instant access to market opportunities on fast-moving digital assets.

"The name 'Racks' encapsulates our vision for the future of human active trading — a platform built for efficiency, speed, reliability, and most importantly, exhilarating fun," said Ryan Galvankar, Founder of Racks. "Our explosive growth, surpassing $1 billion in trading volume in the last month, clearly demonstrates the market's profound demand for extreme volatility and entertainment. This rebrand is not just a new name; it's our commitment to scaling an infrastructure that delivers the most robust and engaging trading experience for a generation seeking differentiated outcomes."

Leveraging cutting-edge blockchain infrastructure, specifically Hyperliquid's HyperEVM, Racks offers 24/7 access and instant settlement – a stark contrast to traditional options trading. Trades execute every minute with matched buyers and sellers

The platform targets traders seeking rapid exposure to volatile digital assets without traditional market constraints. The timing coincides with increased retail interest in high-frequency trading tools and a demand for alternative investment platforms.

Launching today, Racks aims to deliver the maximum leverage possible for traders, both big and small, to capitalize on market opportunities through a streamlined and efficient platform. For more information, visit racks.win .

Disclaimer

The trading of digital assets with high leverage involves substantial risk, including total loss of capital. This release is for informational purposes only and is not financial advice.

About Racks