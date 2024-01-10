High-speed Data Converter Market worth $4.3 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The high-speed data converter market was valued at USD 3.0 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 4.3 billion by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2023 to 2028 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Factors accelerating the growth of the high-speed data converter market are the growing demand for high-resolution images in scientific and medical applications, rising demand for test & measurement (T&M) solutions by end users, and increasing adoption of technologically advanced data acquisition systems.

High-speed Data Converter Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2022 $ 3.0 billion Estimated Value by 2028 $ 4.3 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% Market Size Available for 2019–2028 Forecast Period 2023–2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Type, Frequency Band, Application and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Development of low-power consumption high-speed data converters Key Market Opportunities Rapid adoption of IoT devices and data consumption Key Market Drivers Rising demand for test & measurement solutions by end users



Analog-to-digital converter segment to account for the largest share during the forecast period.

Analog-to-digital converter holds the largest market share and is expected to retain its position during the forecast period by growing at the highest growth rate. The increasing penetration of IIoT in the industrial sector, the growth potential of industrial control and factory automation, and the rising demand for programmable logic controllers (PLCs) are expected to generate the demand for analog-to-digital converters.

Medical application segment in Asia Pacific region to account for the largest share during the forecast period.

The medical application holds the largest market share in the Asia Pacific region and is expected to retain its position during the forecast period. Asia Pacific is witnessing a surge in the adoption of advanced medical imaging technologies like MRI, CT scans, ultrasound, and digital X-ray. These modalities rely heavily on high-speed data converters for high-fidelity signal acquisition and conversion, leading to more accurate diagnoses, better treatment planning, and improved patient outcomes. Also, the Asia Pacific region is at the forefront of adopting telemedicine and remote healthcare solutions. These technologies rely on high-speed data transmission and conversion for real-time patient monitoring, remote consultations, and data analysis. This creates a significant demand for high-speed data converters with low latency and high accuracy.

North America holds the second-largest market share throughout the forecast period.

North America is likely to account for the second-largest market share of the overall high-speed data converter industry during 2023 to 2028. End users in North America are widely using test & measurement solutions for the better delivery of video, audio, and data services. The growing demand for test & measurement equipment is expected to be one of the key drivers for the growth of the high-speed data converter market in North America. The developed medical equipment manufacturing industry is also expected to generate the demand for high-speed data converters in the coming years.

Key Players

The report profiles key high-speed data converter companies players and analyzes their market shares. Players profiled in this report are Texas Instruments Incorporated (US); Analog Devices, Inc. (US); Infineon Technologies AG (Germany); Microchip Technology Inc. (US); STMicroelectronics (Switzerland); Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (US); ROHM CO., LTD. (Japan); Renesas Electronics Corporation (Japan); Synopsys, Inc. (US); ADSANTEC (US), are some major players.

