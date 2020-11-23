High Prevalence of Chronic Diseases to Drive Growth in Smart Implantable Pumps Market: TMR

- Worth of global smart implantable pumps market will grow considerably from 2019 to 2027

- Technological advancement is anticipated to play a major role in pushing the market towards a high growth curve over the stated period

- Multiple growth factors are set to help the market chart a CAGR of 8%

ALBANY, N.Y., Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The worth of global smart implantable pumps market is set to grow from about USD 1.3 billion in the year 2018 to about USD 2.6 billion by the year 2027. New opportunities will emerge as the market records CAGR of 8% from 2019 to 2027. Multiple trends and drivers are set to fuel growth in the stated landscape. Proactive players will keep it competitive.

As per Transparency Market Research, "The global smart implantable pumps market would grow at the back of growing prevalence of chronic illnesses. Technological advancement is another notable growth factor, keeping the market buoyant over the aforementioned period. It is pertinent to note here that a large part of the population across the world is steadily entering the age bracket of 60 and over and this is enabling market growth in a major way, promising a positive outlook over the years to come."

Key Findings of Global Smart Implantable Pumps Market Study:

Growing geriatric population to play a key role in growth of global smart implantable pumps market over the forecast period

Region-wise, Asia Pacific (APAC) will be a lucrative market owing to a slew of new and old drivers and trends

(APAC) will be a lucrative market owing to a slew of new and old drivers and trends Hospitals sub-segment is set to chart notable growth in the end-user segment of smart implantable pumps market over the coming few years

Under the type category, perfusion pumps are expected to lay claim to a sizeable share of the global smart implantable pumps market over the forecast period

Key Drivers of Growth in Global Smart Implantable Pumps Market:

Innovation in the field is being noted and with a keen focus of players on this factor, it is anticipated that the market will continue to grow over the coming years

Chronic diseases are becoming more common owing to poor lifestyle and a rapidly ageing population and this is set to underscore growth in the market

Increasing research and development and improving technology are other significant factors in the global smart implantable pumps market

Regional Analysis of Global Smart Implantable Pumps Market:

High CAGR is anticipated to be recorded over the forecast period by the Asia Pacific (APAC) region

(APAC) region Improving healthcare infrastructure and increasing government efforts towards improvement of medical outcomes are helping the market grow

Growing adoption of technologically advanced implantable pumps is also being noted and it is set to propel significant growth in the regional market

Increasing disposable income is also expected to drive the regional market on an upward growth trajectory over the forecast period

Competitive Landscape of Global Smart Implantable Pumps Market:

Distinguished global smart implantable pumps market players include Medtronic, plc, Tricumed Medizintechnik GmbH, Flowonix Medical, Inc., Abbott, Berlin Heart, and others. These are not only proactive but also competitive. Many strategies are used in this landscape by players eyeing higher growth. These strategies, along with financials, product details and recent developments led by these companies have been covered in the report prepared by Transparency Market Research.

Market Segmentation:

By Type:

Micro-pumps

Perfusion Pumps

By Application:

Pain and Spasticity

Cardiovascular

By End user:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

