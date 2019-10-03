High-Performance Thermoplastic Composites Market to Grow at 5.7% CAGR During 2019 to 2024, Says Stratview Research

DETROIT, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratview Research announces the launch of a new research report on High-Performance Thermoplastic Composites Market by End-Use Industry Type (Automotive, Electrical & Electronics, Industrial, Aerospace & Defense, Medical, Consumer Goods, and Others), by Resin Type (PPS, PAEK Family, PASU Family, PEI, HPPA, and Others), by Process Type (Injection Molding, Compression Molding, and Others), by Fiber Type (Glass-Filled Thermoplastic Composites, Carbon-Filled Thermoplastic Composites, and Other Thermoplastic Composites), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World), Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2019-2024.

High-Performance Thermoplastic Composites Market: Highlights

High-performance thermoplastic (HPTP) is the topmost triangle of thermoplastics' pyramid and groups those thermoplastics that offer excellent temperature resistance along with exceptional mechanical performance. The definition of HPTP varies from company to company; however, all of them have similar definitions with inclusion or exclusion of either one or two thermoplastics in its list. They are either used as neat (without reinforcements) or filled with fibers/reinforcements, such as glass fibers, carbon fibers, and mineral fibers. Today, most of the end-use industries are generating greater demand for high-performance thermoplastics filled with fibers in order to address the varied requirements including high strength.

These thermoplastic composites are extremely suitable for those applications which critically require excellent heat-resistant materials in order to sustain harsh operating environments. In comparison to standard and engineering thermoplastics, high-performance thermoplastics deliver excellent temperature stability, excellent chemical resistance, and higher mechanical properties. When reinforced with fibers/fillers, the properties of these materials get further enhanced to meet the diverse requirements of a wide array of industries.

HPTP composites have already earned a largely unheralded, but a significant place in the family of thermoplastic composites. As per Stratview Research, the market for high-performance thermoplastic composites is extrapolated to grow at a higher pace (5.7% vs 4.1% CAGR, 2019-2024) than other thermoplastic composites (standard and engineering thermoplastic composites), catching the attention of stakeholders to increasingly participate in the market.

Several factors mushrooming the growth of HPTP composites are increasing automotive production coupled with increasing composites content per vehicle, organic growth of the aircraft industry coupled with higher focus towards the use of thermoplastic composites over thermoset ones, introduction of stringent regulations regarding fuel efficiency and carbon emissions; shift towards all-composite parts, rising demand for lightweight and corrosion-resistant parts; and increasing drive towards miniaturization.

HPTP composites are used in a wide array of industries including automotive, electrical & electronics, industrial, aerospace & defense, medical, consumer goods, etc. The mix of different HPTP composites varies from industry to industry, which is based on the requirements of strength/performance, cost of thermoplastic composites, the ability to manufacture in desired part cycle time, etc. Currently, automotive is the biggest consumer of HPTP composites and is anticipated to maintain its leading position in the market in years to come. Increasing production of electric vehicles coupled with a greater incorporation for lightweight materials in vehicles' crucial regimes, stringent regulations from governing bodies such as EPA and EU commission, and growing demand for materials that can sustain harsh operating environments, such as under-the-hood applications, are the key demand boosters of HPTP composites in the automotive industry.

Analogously to end-use industry type, the report deeply studies the different HPTPs and their usage in different end-use industries. Polyphenylene sulfide (PPS), aromatic ketones (PAEK family), polyarylsulfone (PASU family), polyetherimide (PEI), and high-performance polyamide (HPPA) are the major HPTPs considered in the report. Polyimide (PI) and liquid crystal polymer (LCP) occupy the lion's share in the others' category. HPPA holds the leading position today and will remain the most dominant resin type among all HPTPs in years to come. HPPA offer various advantages such as lower cost, higher voltage, and retention of dielectric properties at elevated temperatures, which make it the preferred choice for a wide array of applications such as automotive engine coolant pumps, impellers, and valves, especially where engineering thermoplastic nylons prove to be unsuitable.

In terms of regions, Asia-Pacific will remain attractive for the market participants as the region is likely to remain the largest demand generator of high-performance thermoplastics in the foreseen future. Large population base coupled with increasing disposable income and rapid urbanization is creating a humongous demand for the material filled with fibers. North America and Europe are the next two major consumers of the thermoplastic composites market. These regions have been the pioneer markets for most of the industries; however, maturing GDP growth coupled with an incessant shift of manufacturing facilities towards Asia is fading the demand for thermoplastics including high-performance thermoplastic composites in these regions.

The key players in the high-performance thermoplastic composites market are Solvay S.A.; BASF SE; SABIC; Toray Industries, Inc.; Evonik Industries AG; Arkema S.A.; and Victrex plc. All the major high-performance thermoplastic providers or compounders have different growth strategies based on their synergies, product portfolio, market reach, geographical presence, market positioning, etc.; however, some of the most common strategies adopted by most of them are higher focus towards the development of new products addressing unmet needs, to adopt more customer-centric approach rather than product-centric approach (custom-designed and application-specific products), execution of M&As to gain market share, and develop vast product portfolio covering a good blend of all three ladders of the thermoplastics' pyramid.

This report studies the high-performance thermoplastic composites market and has segmented the market in five ways, keeping in mind the interest of all the stakeholders across the value chain. Following are the five ways in which the market is segmented:

