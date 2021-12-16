High Performance Polymers Market for Automotive to Expand at CAGR of 7.6% During Forecast Period, finds TMR Study

- Role played by OEMs to seek novel materials for component miniaturization and functional integration boosts demand in the high performance polymers market for automotive

- Array of applications of high performance polymers in emission control, fuel system components, and lighting components cements growth

ALBANY, N.Y., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The high performance polymers market for automotive is estimated to cross US$ 3.7 Bn in valuation by 2030. The increasing demand for high performance polymers for various composites used in various vehicle parts such as exteriors, interiors, chassis, and structural components is fueling the growth of the high performance polymers market for automotive. Stringent emission control regulations in place by several governments worldwide are emphasizing on component miniaturization and functional integration in the automotive industry. This is leading OEMs to seek novel polymers that offer lower weight and high strength to develop cost-effective components with improved efficiency and performance.

Get PDF Brochure for More Insights – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=81328

High Performance Polymers Market for Automotive – Key Findings of Report

Product Innovations for Improved Automotive Component Design Create Business Opportunities

The emergence of electric vehicles is creating a storm in the automotive sector, thus impacting the demand for high performance polymers market for automotive. Manufacturers are developing products that are easy to maintain, dirt resistant, and pleasant for the senses. Ferroelectric polymers, liquid-crystal polymers, and electroactive polymers are some examples of novel high performance automotive polymers that are gaining popularity. For instance, ferroelectric polymers are being used to design acoustic speaker systems to attain sound performance and reduce the weight of vehicles.

Furthermore, in order to strengthen this, stakeholders are engaging in R&D to innovate in ferroelectric polymers for high-end vehicles since traditional speakers weigh as much as several dozen kilograms.

Manufacturers of automotive components seek advanced plastics and polymer composites that are integral to automotive designs. The unparalleled combination of polymer material properties is transforming vehicle interiors.

Ask for Special Discount on Report – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=81328

Substantial Demand from Powertrain & Engine Application Segment

The powertrain & engine application is estimated to lead the high performance polymers market for automotive vis-à-vis volume in the upcoming years. The use of high performance polymer in powertrains helps reduce their weight to attain fuel efficiency. This further helps to reduce the total cost of systems at the same time.

Besides this, replacing of metal components in powertrain systems with lighter polymers has had a positive impact on their design and production processes. This cements the growth of the high performance polymer market for automotive.

Vehicle Emission Control Mandates Rapid Manufacture of Reliable Polymers

The safety and performance requirements of vehicles are creating new growth frontiers in the high performance polymers market for automotive. Vehicular emission reduction norms require engine downsizing, light weighting, and reduce fuel consumption. This is mandating companies in the high performance polymers market for automotive to step into advanced emission reduction technologies.

Request a Sample – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=81328

Furthermore, companies are increasing the manufacturing of reliable polymers that adhere to city emission norms and satisfy consumer expectations.

India stands as the fifth leading automotive manufacturing hub worldwide. However, automotive OEMs in the country face challenges of meeting upcoming CO2 and tailpipe emission standards, due to transformation in technology trends. This opens opportunities in the high performance polymers market for automotive.

High Performance Polymers Market for Automotive – Growth Drivers

Extensive applications of high performance polymers in an array of automotive components that are directly related to weight savings to improve the overall efficiency fuels the growth of high performance polymers market for automotive

Role of OEMs to seek novel materials to develop cost-effective miniaturized components to foster growth

Buy an Exclusive Research Report at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=81328<ype=S

High Performance Polymers Market for Automotive – Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the high performance polymers market for automotive are BASF SE, 3M, Solvay S.A, LANXESS, Evonik Industries AG, Celanese Corporation, Arkema, Dow, SABIC, Nemours Inc., Kuraray Co. Ltd., DAILIN INDUSTRIES LTD., and Mitsui Chemicals.

The High Performance Polymers Market for automotive is segmented as follows;

High Performance Polymers Market for Automotive, by Product

Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS)

Polyphthalamide (PPA)

Polyamide (PA) PA46 & PA4T

Liquid Crystal Polymers (LCPs)

Polyether Ether Ketone (PEEK)

Polyaryletherketone (PAEK)

Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF)

Others (including Polyether Imide and Fluropolymer)

High Performance Polymers Market for Automotive, by Application

Powertrain & Engine

Electrical Components

Interior & Exterior Furnishings

Under-the-Hood Components

Structural Components

Others (including Tires)

High Performance Polymers Market for Automotive, by Region

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Spain



Russia & CIS

& CIS

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



ASEAN



Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& GCC Countries



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

Chemicals & Materials Industry battles Tangible Impact of Economic and Cultural changes, Explore Transparency Market Research's award-winning coverage of the global Chemicals & Materials Market:

Synthetic Latex Polymers Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/synthetic-latex-polymers-market.html

Sustainable Polymers Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sustainable-polymers-market.html

Renewable Polymers Market – transparencymarketresearch.com/renewable-polymers-market.html

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact

Mr. Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Press Release Source: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/high-performance-polymers-market.htm

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1682871/TMR_Logo_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Transparency Market Research