High-Performance Computing Market Size to Surpass $74,101 Million by 2030, says P&S Intelligence

NEW YORK, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest market research study published by P&S Intelligence, the worldwide revenue was $39,153.9 million in the high-performance computing market in 2021, which will hit $74,101.0 million by 2030, growing at a 7.3% compound annual growth rate from 2021 to 2030. This is due to the development of cloud HPC solutions, growing government support, and increasing usage of high-performance computing technologies by research and academic, government and defense, and healthcare organizations.

Moreover, the cloud category will grow at an 8% CAGR from 2021 to 2030. This may be a result of the flexibility and remote access it provides while incorporating private, public, and hybrid cloud technologies. Additionally, because the program is housed on a vendor's server and accessible via a web browser, this method of distribution is commonly favored by organizations.

Key Findings of High-Performance Computing Market Report

On-premises deployment holds around a 55% share of the high-performance computing market . This is because governments place a high priority on protecting data on citizen privacy and national security. Similarly, businesses are worried about the protection of the data related to their operations.

. This is because governments place a high priority on protecting data on citizen privacy and national security. Similarly, businesses are worried about the protection of the data related to their operations. North America has a revenue share of around 40% in the market. This is because the region has the largest market for IT solutions, the presence of significant competitors in the market, and a number of users of cutting-edge technologies.

has a revenue share of around 40% in the market. This is because the region has the largest market for IT solutions, the presence of significant competitors in the market, and a number of users of cutting-edge technologies. In 2021, the government and defense vertical had the biggest market share. This was a result of the growing use of advanced IT solutions by government and defense organizations to boost computing efficiency.

The BFSI industry has the second-highest share in the high-performance computing market because BFSI organizations offer stock broking, mutual funds, and core banking, as well as insurance services, including for general and life risks.

because BFSI organizations offer stock broking, mutual funds, and core banking, as well as insurance services, including for general and life risks. Small and medium-sized businesses account for over 55% share of the market due to the growing number of SMEs that are employing supercomputers.

Additionally, in 2021, Europe had the second-largest market share as a result of market players' strong attention to introducing new solutions in the region. For instance, to promote digital and economic sovereignty, Atos SE introduced the new exascale-class BullSequana supercomputer in February 2022.

To increase their revenue share, major players in the high-performance computing market have also been active in mergers and acquisitions. These players are Lenovo Group, Amazon Web Services Inc., Fujitsu Limited, IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Intel Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Advanced Micro Devices Inc., and Atos SE.

