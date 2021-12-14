High Level of Precision during Difficult Surgeries and Decrease in Radiation Exposure Drive Orthopedic Navigation Systems Market, Notes TMR Report

- The orthopedic navigation systems market is projected to reach the valuation of US$ 472.5 Mn By 2031

- Growing awareness among surgeons and physicians about accessibility to next-gen and cost-efficient technologies is likely to bolster market growth

- Market players are focusing on introduction of new products with advanced features

ALBANY, N.Y., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Transparency Market Research, New York: In the healthcare industry, orthopedic navigation systems are gaining traction owing to their ability to provide real-time data, which helps surgeons to decide a surgical methodology in order to reduce the number of intraoperative errors and enhance postoperative outcomes.

Orthopedic navigation are being used in different types of operations such as knee, hip, spine, joint, and shoulder replacement. Moreover, these systems are increasingly being utilized in surgeries such as reconstructive hip and knee, trauma, sports injury, and tumor surgery, revision total knee arthroplasty, total knee arthroplasty, uni-compartmental arthroplasty procedures, and kinematic assessment. This extensive application of the product is resulting in prominent growth prospects of the global orthopedic navigation systems market.

Generally, presently used common methodologies may lack precision and reproducibility. As a result, healthcare professionals around the world are inclining toward the use of orthopedic navigation systems. This, in turn, is prognosticated to generate promising business opportunities in the global orthopedic navigation systems market during the forecast period.

A study by Transparency Market Research (TMR) notes that the global orthopedic navigation systems market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period, 2021­-2031.

Orthopedic Navigation Systems Market: Key Findings

Players Focus on New Product Approvals and Launches

Major companies in the global orthopedic navigation systems market are focusing on approvals and launches of their latest products. The strategy is helping them in strengthening their market position. A case in point here is a January 2021 new product approval announcement by DePuy Synthes. The firm received FDA approval for VELYS Robotic-Assisted Solution, which is intended for use along with the ATTUNE total knee system.

Several Advantages of Orthopedic Navigation Systems Help in Rapid Adoption

Orthopedic navigation systems are being increasingly adopted by surgeons, owing to their ability to combine pre-operative planning information and intra-operative execution. These systems provide 3D computer pictures in relative patient anatomy. It also allows surgeons to take help of computer software in order to perform critical tasks such as measuring volumes, angles, and distances, along with rotating and zooming them. These facilities let healthcare specialists make important decisions in the implant placements and cutting planes.

Orthopedic Navigation Systems Market: Growth Boosters

Increase in the use of orthopedic navigation systems in different orthopedic procedures is expected to drive market growth

Rise in patient inclination toward minimally invasive surgeries is creating prominent sales prospects in the global market

TMR offers custom market research

Orthopedic Navigation Systems Market: Regional Analysis

The market is estimated to gain lucrative avenues in North America due to increasing incidence of osteoarthritis

due to increasing incidence of osteoarthritis Asia Pacific is projected to offer promising expansion opportunities on the back of acquisitions, new product launches, alliances, and distribution agreements by several regional players in the region

Orthopedic Navigation Systems Market: Key Players

Some of the key market players include:

Amplitude SAS

B. Braun Melsungen AG.

DePuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson)

Brainlab

GE Healthcare

Fiagon (Intersect ENT, INC.)

Karl Storz GmbH & Co. KG

Intellijoint Surgical

Orthokey Italia SRL

MicroPort Scientific Corporation

Siemens Healthineers

Stryker Corporation

Zimmer Biomet

Orthopedic Navigation Systems Market Segmentation

Navigation Technology

Electromagnetic

Optical

Fluoroscopy

MRI

Others

Application

Knee Surgery

Spine Surgery

Hip Surgery

Replacement Surgeries

Others

End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

