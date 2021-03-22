High Intake of Illegal Drugs, Particularly amongst the Young Generation to Bolster Growth of the Global Drugs of Abuse Testing Market, Low-income Countries to Offer Plentiful Growth Opportunities for the Market Participants, TMR

- Illegal intake of drug is predominantly an adolescent phenomenon, growing exponentially through puberty and peaking in people aged between 18 years to 25 years

ALBANY, N.Y., March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global drugs of abuse testing market has grown rapidly due to a rise in the intake of illicit drugs and alcohol. The industry is also being influenced by a surge in government efforts to track and combat drug abuse. As per data from the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), approximately 35 million people worldwide needed treatment for substance dependence in 2019. Opioids are linked to 55 percent of drug use disorders, whilst also marijuana is linked to 25%. According to UNODC data, there were 188 million cannabis consumers around the world in 2017. According to the National Center for Drug Abuse Statistics (NCDAS), about 1.5% to 5% of illnesses are caused directly by the use of illicit substances or addiction to alcohol. Such high prevalence of drug abuse is estimated to support development of the global drugs of abuse testing market in the years to come.

People suffering from substance use disorders have limited access to and availability of services around the world, with only one out of every seven cases are being treated every year. In advanced countries, such as the US, however, a favourable framework for reimbursement for treatment services has resulted in a greater demand for treatments of substance abuse. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) decided to expand its medicare coverage to include Medication-assisted Treatment (MAT) in opioid treatment programmes.

The global drugs of abuse testing market was valued around US$ 4.6 Bn in 2018 and is expected to rise at 5.7 % CAGR over the forecast timeframe, from 2019 to 2027. Illegal drug use is predominantly an adolescent phenomenon, steadily growing through puberty and peaking in people aged between 18 to 25 years. Alcohol and drug abuse have detrimental societal impacts and put a huge burden on the health-care systems and workplace.

Key Findings of Market Report

High Misuse of Prescription Drugs amongst Young Generation to Accelerate Market Growth

The high prevalence and death rates in the US have made nonmedical use of prescription drugs and prescription drug misuse a major public health issue. According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA), about 52 million individuals have utilized prescription drugs for various non-medical purposes at least once in their lives. OxyContin and Vicodin, both pain relievers, are the most widely misused prescription medications by young people. The high prevalence of comorbid diseases is also to blame for erroneous prescriptions and prescription drug abuse amongst the elderly.

The global drugs of abuse testing market is anticipated to rise as prescription drug abuse continues to climb. Individuals who use illegal drugs are somewhat more likely to be involved in a workplace accident, miss work more often, be less active, and change jobs. As a result, a number of employers place a high value on ensuring that their employees are drug-free via routine drug checks. Over the prediction timeframe, this factor is expected to raise the demand for drug dependency testing from both public and private employers.

Developing Countries to Offer Plethora of Opportunities for the Market Participants

The consumption of illegal drugs has risen in the developing countries of Africa, Latin America, and Asia Pacific due to insufficient social support, poverty, and a lack of awareness. As a result, the global drugs of abuse testing market is projected to develop over time in these territories. According to the World Health Organization, 77 % of Brazilian children drink alcohol on a daily basis. Furthermore, intensive marketing and promotion of tobacco and alcohol are common in low-income countries. Expansion of the global drugs of abuse testing market in low-income and developed countries is anticipated to be hampered by insufficient infrastructure for providing drug testing services, limited awareness, and widespread availability of illegal drugs.

Drugs of Abuse Testing Market: Growth Drivers

Governments around the world have augmented spending on law enforcement agencies to fight drug trafficking by enforcing compulsory screening of suspected illegal drug consumers.

Owing to the increasing price of lab-based screening tests, as well as the capital and expertise needed to transport samples from the site of collection to the lab, a move towards on-the-spot testing has emerged.

In developing and low-income countries, insufficient infrastructure for delivering drug testing services, dearth of knowledge, and easy availability of illegal drugs are expected to stifle the development of the global drugs of abuse testing market.

Global Drugs of Abuse Testing Market: Key Competitors

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

Express Diagnostics International Inc.

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Shimadzu Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Siemens Healthineers AG

