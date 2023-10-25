High-grade Glioma Market to Witness Upsurge in Growth by 2032, Predicts DelveInsight | Companies to Watch Out - BioMimetix, Bayer, MedImmune, DNAtrix, Chimerix, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Laminar, Immunomic, Inovio

The dynamics of the high-grade glioma market are anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the positive outcomes of the emerging pipeline candidates during the developmental stage by key players.

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's High-grade Glioma Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, high-grade glioma emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the High-grade Glioma Market Report

As per DelveInsight analysis, the high-grade glioma market size was found to be USD 1.4 billion in 2022 in the 7MM and it is expected to grow positively at a significant CAGR during the study period (2019–2032).

As per the DelveInsight assessment, the total incident population of high-grade glioma in the seven major markets was found to be ~35K in 2022 and is projected to increase during the study period.

Leading high-grade glioma companies such as Orbus Therapeutics, BioMimetix, Bayer, MedImmune, DNAtrix, Chimerix, CNS Pharmaceuticals, VBI Vaccines, Kazia Therapeutics, Aivita Biomedical, Medicenna Therapeutics, DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Laminar Pharmaceuticals, Immunomic Therapeutics, Inovio Pharmaceuticals, and others are developing novel high-grade glioma drugs.

Some key therapies for high-grade glioma treatment include Eflornithine + Lomustine, BMX-001, Regorafenib, Durvalumab (MEDI4736), Tasadenoturev (DNX-2401), ONC201, Berubicin, VBI-1901, Paxalisib (GDC-0084), AV-GBM-1, MDNA55, VAL-083 (Dianhydrogalactitol), Pomalidomide, LP561A1 (2-OHOA), ITI-1000 (pp65 DC Vaccine), INO-5401+ INO-9012+ Cemiplimab (REGN2810), and others.

In December 2022, Chimerix announced the successful launch of the ONC201 Phase III ACTION study in patients with H3 K27M-mutant glioma.

In June 2022, the US FDA granted orphan drug designation (ODD) to VBI-1901 for treating GBM.

High-grade Glioma Overview

High-grade gliomas, also known as HGG, are aggressive tumors that originate within the central nervous system. They are solid growths that develop from transformed astrocyte cells in either the brain or the spinal cord. These tumors are categorized as primary CNS tumors, as they originate within the CNS itself, differentiating them from malignant tumors that metastasize from other organs. Symptoms typically arise due to the pressure exerted by the tumor on nearby brain or spinal cord tissue, as well as the local swelling in the surrounding normal tissue. When diagnosing a brain tumor, the initial step usually involves obtaining images of the brain and/or spinal cord using either an MRI or CT scan. These imaging tests can indicate the presence of a tumor. However, a definitive diagnosis of a high-grade glioma necessitates a biopsy. During a biopsy, medical professionals analyze a small sample of the tumor tissue.

High-grade Glioma Epidemiology Segmentation

The high-grade glioma epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current high-grade glioma patient pool and forecasted trends for individual seven major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders.

The high-grade glioma market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total High-grade Glioma Incident Population

Total Incident Population of Diffuse Midline Glioma

Total Incident Population of Diffuse Midline Glioma (DMG) With H3K27 Mutation

Gender-specific Incident Population of High-grade Glioma

High-grade Glioma Treatment Market

The management of high-grade glioma typically involves a multifaceted approach, which may encompass surgery, chemotherapy, radiation therapy, and stereotactic radiosurgery. Surgery, although rarely employed as a sole treatment, holds significant importance in the therapeutic strategy. Since HGGs exhibit rapid growth and are often challenging to completely eradicate, surgery aims to achieve maximal safe resection, balancing tumor removal with the preservation of brain function and healthy tissues. Any residual cancer cells can be targeted through supplementary treatments, such as chemotherapy or radiation therapy, following a precise tumor diagnosis.

While Temozolomide remains the standard therapy for adult patients with high-grade glioma, the realm of pediatric high-grade glioma lacks a universally endorsed chemotherapy framework. In the case of DIPG, chemotherapy doesn't have a well-established role, with radiation serving as the conventional treatment. However, its nature is primarily palliative, and fewer than 10% of children survive beyond two years, despite most experiencing transient improvements in neurological symptoms after radiotherapy.

Available treatments for high-grade gliomas such as Avastin (developed by Genentech) and Temodar/Temodal (from Merck) are facing competition in the market due to patent expirations. Consequently, generic versions of these drugs have emerged, offering a more cost-effective option for patients compared to novel therapies. Furthermore, the use of bevacizumab (Avastin) in newly diagnosed glioblastoma multiforme patients is limited by a lack of comprehensive data regarding its overall survival benefits.

Key High-grade Glioma Therapies and Companies

Eflornithine + Lomustine: Orbus Therapeutics

BMX-001: BioMimetix

Regorafenib: Bayer

Durvalumab (MEDI4736): MedImmune

Tasadenoturev (DNX-2401): DNAtrix

ONC201: Chimerix

Berubicin: CNS Pharmaceuticals

VBI-1901: VBI Vaccines

Paxalisib (GDC-0084): Kazia Therapeutics

AV-GBM-1: Aivita Biomedical

MDNA55: Medicenna Therapeutics

VAL-083 (Dianhydrogalactitol): DelMar Pharmaceuticals

Pomalidomide: Bristol-Myers Squibb

LP561A1 (2-OHOA): Laminar Pharmaceuticals

ITI-1000 (pp65 DC Vaccine): Immunomic Therapeutics

INO-5401+ INO-9012+ Cemiplimab (REGN2810): Inovio Pharmaceuticals

High-grade Glioma Market Dynamics

The dynamics of the high-grade glioma market are expected to change in the coming years. The high-grade glioma market is on the rise due to various factors, including an aging population, advancing research, expanded diagnostic testing, the development of surgical techniques, improved radiotherapy methods, and innovative systemic therapies. Enhanced genomics and proteomics are expected to accelerate the discovery of new treatments and drug delivery methods. The increasing incidence of high-grade glioma promises improved therapeutic approaches in the near future. While Temozolomide and Bevacizumab are currently approved therapies in the high-grade glioma market, there is a significant opportunity for the development of more effective treatment strategies.

Furthermore, the high-grade glioma pipeline is very robust; many potential therapies are being investigated for the treatment of high-grade glioma, and it is safe to predict that the treatment space will significantly impact the high-grade glioma market during the forecast period. Moreover, the anticipated introduction of emerging therapies with improved efficacy and a further improvement in the diagnosis rate are expected to drive the growth of the high-grade glioma market in the 7MM.

However, several factors are impeding the growth of the high-grade glioma market. Low overall survival rate, high recurrence rates, and a grim patient prognosis leave limited options for effective treatment. The current high-grade glioma market lacks a viable strategy for curing high-grade glioma, which contributes to the persistently low survival rates among diagnosed patients. Several significant factors can lead to drug failures in high-grade glioma patients, including inadequate pharmacokinetic properties, the emergence of resistance pathways, intricate intratumoral heterogeneity, and suboptimal clinical trial designs. One of the primary challenges confronting the high-grade glioma market is achieving therapeutic concentrations at the intended site and traversing the formidable blood-brain barrier (BBB).

Moreover, high-grade glioma treatment poses a significant economic burden and disrupts patients' overall well-being and QOL. Furthermore, the high-grade glioma market growth may be offset by failures and discontinuation of emerging therapies, unaffordable pricing, market access and reimbursement issues, and a shortage of healthcare specialists. In addition, the undiagnosed, unreported cases and the unawareness about the disease may also impact the high-grade glioma market growth.

Report Metrics Details Study Period 2019–2032 Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] High-grade Glioma Market Size in 2022 USD 1.4 Billion Key High-grade Glioma Companies Orbus Therapeutics, BioMimetix, Bayer, MedImmune, DNAtrix, Chimerix, CNS Pharmaceuticals, VBI Vaccines, Kazia Therapeutics, Aivita Biomedical, Medicenna Therapeutics, DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Laminar Pharmaceuticals, Immunomic Therapeutics, Inovio Pharmaceuticals, and others Key High-grade Glioma Therapies Eflornithine + Lomustine, BMX-001, Regorafenib, Durvalumab (MEDI4736), Tasadenoturev (DNX-2401), ONC201, Berubicin, VBI-1901, Paxalisib (GDC-0084), AV-GBM-1, MDNA55, VAL-083 (Dianhydrogalactitol), Pomalidomide, LP561A1 (2-OHOA), ITI-1000 (pp65 DC Vaccine), INO-5401+ INO-9012+ Cemiplimab (REGN2810), and others

Scope of the High-grade Glioma Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: High-grade Glioma current marketed and emerging therapies

High-grade Glioma current marketed and emerging therapies High-grade Glioma Market Dynamics: Conjoint Analysis of Emerging High-grade Glioma Drugs

Conjoint Analysis of Emerging High-grade Glioma Drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, High-grade Glioma Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. High-grade Glioma Market Key Insights 2. High-grade Glioma Market Report Introduction 3. High-grade Glioma Market Overview at a Glance 4. High-grade Glioma Market Executive Summary 5. Disease Background and Overview 6. High-grade Glioma Treatment and Management 7. High-grade Glioma Epidemiology and Patient Population 8. Patient Journey 9. High-grade Glioma Marketed Drugs 10. High-grade Glioma Emerging Drugs 11. Seven Major High-grade Glioma Market Analysis 12. High-grade Glioma Market Outlook 13. Potential of Current and Emerging Therapies 14. KOL Views 15. Unmet Needs 16. SWOT Analysis 17. Appendix 18. DelveInsight Capabilities 19. Disclaimer 20. About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve.

