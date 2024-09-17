High-end Kinnotake Resorts Introduces Zen Elegance, Experience Serenity of Newly Unveiled Grand Suites in Hakone for Extraordinary Escape

HAKONE, Japan, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kinnotake Resorts, operated by Kinnotake Corporation in Hakone, Kanagawa Prefecture, announced the completion of the newly expanded Grand Suite rooms, "Ten" and "Sora," at the Kinnotake Tonosawa. These spacious suites offer an extraordinary escape, providing an otherworldly experience reminiscent of staying in a modern Zen temple. The rooms allow guests to engage in Zen mindful breathing, enjoying a profound sense of liberation and seamless integration with Hakone's majestic natural surroundings.

Located on the top floor, the suites feature a terrace with a luxurious Aomori Hiba wood onsen (hot spring), providing a lavish experience enhanced by the soothing aroma of wood. Accommodating up to four guests, the suites include a relaxation area with a high-end bed and exquisite dining with carefully selected ingredients.

Furthermore, starting in August, Kinnotake Tonosawa's private cottage, The Moon Spa offers herbal baths and treatments as part of its Zen Toji (therapeutic onsen practice) bathing experience. This new offering, available exclusively for the private use of the entire facility, is perfect for couples seeking a special journey, friends looking for a peaceful retreat, or families desiring quality time together.

Additionally, the resorts' separate dining facility, Teppanyaki Zen, features premium Wagyu beef and fresh vegetables expertly grilled by its acclaimed chefs. It provides elevated flavors of the top-tier Wagyu, meticulously prepared to offer a superior dining experience.

Photo: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M108173/202409116225/_prw_PI1fl_9IhF4w61.jpg

About Kinnotake Tonosawa

The Kinnotake Tonosawa welcomes guests across a suspension bridge over the valley at "Healing Forest Tonosawa." Set within 20,000 square meters of natural beauty, Tonosawa offers a Boundless Nature Resort experience where service, space, and environment blend seamlessly. Located about an hour from Tokyo by train, with a short transfer by bus or taxi, its accommodations feature eight room types and 21 rooms, each with a private open-air onsen.

Location: 191 Tonosawa, Hakone-machi, Ashigarashimo-gun, Kanagawa Prefecture

Kinnotake Tonosawa official website: https://kinnotake-resorts.com/kinnotake-tonosawa/en/

About Kinnotake Resorts

Established in Hakone in 1947, Kinnotake Resorts aims to nurture diverse talents, encourage continuous growth, and utilize the timeless power of bamboo to create extraordinary experiences that positively impact every guest's life.

Kinnotake Resorts official website: https://kinnotake-resorts.com/en/

For more information, visit: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/202409116225-O1-aI1Nxts4.pdf