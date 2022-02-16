High Dynamic Range Market to Reach $126.74 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 25.1% CAGR: AMR

High potential for digital photography, surge in penetration of smartphones, and ongoing demand for large screen displays with high resolutions have boosted the growth of the global high dynamic range market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "High Dynamic Range Market by Type (HDR10, HDR10+, Hybrid Log-Gamma, Dolby Vision, 4K, and Others), Product Type (Capturing Devices and Display Devices), and Application (Video Streaming, Gaming, and Entertainment): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030". As per the report, the global high dynamic range industry was accounted for $13.76 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $126.74 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 25.1% from 2021 to 2030.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities

High potential for digital photography, surge in penetration of smartphones, and ongoing demand for large screen displays with high resolutions have boosted the growth of the global high dynamic range market. However, rise in need for considerably higher bandwidth for broadcasting high dynamic range content hinders the market growth. On the contrary, advent of new high dynamic range-compatible devices and surge in on-demand content delivery services are expected to unlock new opportunities for the market players in the future.

Covid-19 scenario:

During the Covid-19 pandemic, the demand for video streaming and entertainment increased during the lockdown, boosting the demand for high dynamic range solutions.

However, the pandemic negatively affected the market due to a disrupted supply chain and drop in the production of displays. Moreover, the shortage of logistics support, quarantine procedures, and shortage of labor hampered the market.

The HDR 10+ segment held the largest share

By type, the HDR 10+ segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than one-third of the global high dynamic range market, as it uses dynamic metadata rather than static, making the picture look more realistic. However, the Dolby vision segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 28.2% during the forecast period, as it offers several advantages over HDR formats.

The entertainment segment dominated the market

By application, the entertainment segment held the lion's share in 2020, contributing to nearly half of the global high dynamic range industry. However, the video streaming segment is estimated to manifest the highest CAGR of 27.1% from 2021 to 2030, due to rise in demand for high dynamic range video streaming as it offers higher contrast and precise & detailed shadows with more clarity.

North America held the largest share

By region, the market across North America dominated in 2020, holding around two-fifths of the market, due to strong presence of successful camera brands and manufacturers in the region. However, the global high dynamic range market across Asia-Pacific is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 28.1% during the forecast period, owing to surge in demand from gaming, media, and entertainment industries.

Major market players

Apple, Inc.

Canon

Nikon Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

LG Display Co., Ltd.

Omnivision Technologies

Olympus Corp.

Sony Corporation

Fujifilm Holding Corporation

Casio Computer Co., Ltd.

