High Demand for Lightweight Automotive Components Positions Epoxy Resins Market to Grow by 6.9% CAGR

Epoxy Resins Market to Exceed US$ 21.87 Bn in 2031; Demand for Paints & Coatings to Grow by 6.5% CAGR

Fact.MR's latest comprehensive study on the global epoxy resins market delivers in-depth insights into vital aspects, such as opportunities, drivers, latest trends, and restraints favoring the demand outlook. In addition, it presents elaborate analysis based on numerous segments, including raw material, application, and region.

NEW YORK, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global epoxy resins market size stood at US$ 11.22 Bn in 2021. Sales of epoxy resins are anticipated to reach US$ 21.87 Bn in 2031 and exhibit a CAGR of 6.9% in the forthcoming years from 2022 to 2031.

High demand for paints and coatings across the globe owing to their usage in durable goods and motor vehicles is expected to drive growth. Rapid expansion of manufacturing activities is also set to push the usage of paints and coatings for industrial maintenance applications.

Increasing number of residential construction activities worldwide backed by rising population is likely to propel the need for paints and coatings. Excellent resistance to chemicals, stains, and blistering of epoxy resin-based paints and coatings is expected to drive their usage in the residential construction sector.

These are also used in wastewater treatment plants, automotive, and shipbuilding industries because of their ability to resist extreme temperatures and prevent cracks. At the same time, these provide high anti-corrosion performance and good adhesion.

For more insights into the Market, Get a Sample of this Report!

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7318

Moreover, demand for innovative paints and coatings is set to surge in developing regions, such as Asia Pacific due to the expansion of non-residential sectors. Rising government spending on infrastructure development in India and China is projected to boost growth.

In Middle East and Africa, increasing foreign direct investments (FDI) and rising construction of commercial buildings in Turkey and the U.A.E. are anticipated to propel growth. Increasing production of automotive owing to high disposable income of the middle-class population is another major factor that would aid growth.

Besides, high demand for lightweight components in wind turbine and aerospace applications is likely to bolster the need for epoxy resins. Key automotive manufacturers are also expected to use lightweight composite materials such as epoxy resins to cater to the surging demand for flexibility.

Report Attributes Details Base Year Value (2021A) US$ 11.22 Bn Projected Year Value (2031F) US$ 21.87 Bn Global Growth Rate (2022-2031) CAGR 6.9%

Key Takeaways:

By application, the paints and coatings segment is expected to procure about 37% of share and showcase growth at a CAGR of 6.5% in the forecast period.

Asia Pacific epoxy resins market is projected to rise at a CAGR of 7% through 2031.

epoxy resins market is projected to rise at a CAGR of 7% through 2031. China epoxy resins market is likely to record high growth by generating 40% of revenue share by 2031.

epoxy resins market is likely to record high growth by generating 40% of revenue share by 2031. Demand for epoxy resins in the U.S. is anticipated to grow at a rapid pace owing to the rising usage of electrical and electronic equipment.

In 2021, the global epoxy resins market reached US$ 11.22 Bn on the back of their growing application in electronic encapsulation.

Growth Drivers:

Increasing usage of epoxy resins in paints & coatings for their superior protective and mechanical properties is anticipated to drive growth.

High demand for epoxy resins stoked by the rising construction spending is expected to bolster growth.

Restraints:

Volatile prices of raw materials required for the production of epoxy resins may hamper their demand.

Epoxy resins emit an unpleasant and a toxic odor that can trigger asthma in people who are already suffering from breathing problems.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=7318

Competitive Landscape:

The global epoxy resins market is highly competitive with the presence of various large- and small-scale enterprises. The majority of these companies are competing with each other on the basis of the quality of products offered.

They are increasingly focusing on developing new technologies and products to cater to the high demand from various end-use industries. Meanwhile, a few other key players are striving to develop sustainable solutions to keep up with emission standards implemented by regulatory bodies.

For instance,

In May 2022 , Hexcel, a public industrial materials company based in the U.S., introduced a new product range that combines natural fiber reinforcements with resin systems made of bio-derived resin content. The company aims to provide new material solutions for wind energy, marine, winter sports, and automotive applications.

, Hexcel, a public industrial materials company based in the U.S., introduced a new product range that combines natural fiber reinforcements with resin systems made of bio-derived resin content. The company aims to provide new material solutions for wind energy, marine, winter sports, and automotive applications. In May 2022 : Engineered Composite Solutions (ECS) headquartered in Aberdeen, unveiled its latest composite repair system for the energy sector. It is an eco-friendly epoxy system that is manufactured from 70% plant oil.

Key Companies Profiled by Fact.MR

NAMA Chemicals

DuPont

3M Company

Company Kukdo Chemical Ltd.

The Dow Chemical Company

BASF SE

Huntsman Corporation

More Valuable Insights on Epoxy Resins Market

In the latest study, Fact.MR offers a 360-degree view of the global epoxy resins market for the forecast period of 2022 to 2031. This report also provides key factors such as recent developments and growth drivers influencing the sales in epoxy resins market through detailed segmentation as follows:

By Raw Material:

DGBEA (Bisphenol A and ECH)

DGBEF (Bisphenol F and ECH)

Novolac (Formaldehyde and Phenols)

Aliphatic (Aliphatic Alcohols)

Glycidylamine (Aromatic Amines and ECH)

Other Raw Materials

By Application:

Paints & Coatings

Wind Energy

Composites

Construction

Electrical & Electronics

Adhesives

Others (Vinyl Gloves, Metal Protection, Handbags, Eyeglasses, and Plastic Tooling)

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Interested to Procure The Data? Inquire here at

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=EB&rep_id=7318

Key Questions Covered in the Epoxy Resins Market Report

What will be the demand outlook of epoxy resins market in 2022?

What will be the growth rate of the global epoxy resins market during 2022-2031?

Which are key drivers bolstering the growth in epoxy resins market?

Which are the factors hindering the growth in the epoxy resins market?

Which region is expected to exhibit the fastest growth in the global epoxy resins market during 2022-2031?

Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on the Chemicals and Materials Domain

Lauroyl Methyl Glucamide Market: Increasing usage of lauroyl methyl glucamide in the cosmetics industry for the formulation of haircare and skincare products is likely to drive the market. In addition, ongoing development of agrochemicals by using this chemical as an intermediate is projected to augment the market.

Neodecanoyl Chloride Market: Rising usage of neodecanoyl chloride as an intermediate in the production of organic peroxide initiators is likely to bolster growth. Besides, this chemical is considered to be a key ingredient in the manufacturing of organic peroxides.

Battery Chemicals Market: As per FMI, the global battery chemicals market is set to be valued at US$ 170.3 Bn in the forecast period (2022-2032). Increasing production and sales of electric vehicles in developed countries is projected to boost growth.

About Fact.MR

Fact.MR is a market research and consulting agency with deep expertise in emerging market intelligence. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare, chemical, and materials, to even the most niche categories. 80% of Fortune 1000's trusts us in critical decision making.

Contact:

Mahendra Singh

US Sales Office

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E: sales@factmr.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/713666/FactMR_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Fact.MR