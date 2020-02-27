High Demand for Hygiene Products in Asia Pacific Contributing to Growth in Non-Breathable Films Market, Claims TMR

Food and Beverages industry to generate high demand for non-breathable films over the forecast period of 2019 to 2027 to improve shelf life of products

ALBANY, New York, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A number of trends and drivers underline growth in global non breathable films market over the period of 2019 to 2027. By the end of the forecast period, the market would reach a valuation of ~USD 31 bn. The Compound Annual Growth Rate that the market is set to chart over the stated period is approximately 7%.

"New opportunities would arise in the hygiene products segment for market players, credit development of absorbent and non-breathable back sheets that are extensively used in diapers, sanitary napkins and other medical products. However, due to mounting concerns regarding proper disposal of plastic films, players should focus on improving aluminum films and other biodegradable variants to ensure a firm hold on market share in the future," states TMR.

Key Findings of the Non-Breathable Films Market Study

Used in manufacturing of films that are multilayer, polypropylene and polyethylene would dominate the global non-breathable films market share over the period assessed

would dominate the global non-breathable films market share over the period assessed In terms of thickness, the segment of 61 to 90 microns would see massive growth; in terms of market value, it will grow 1.4x by 2023 from current value owing to extensive use in lamination, pouches, and bags

would see massive growth; in terms of market value, it will grow 1.4x by 2023 from current value owing to extensive use in lamination, pouches, and bags Asia Pacific to top the regional charts in terms of growth over the forecast period

Non-breathable Films Market: Key Driving Factors

Multiple trends and drivers are helping market chart high growth. A major factor includes the following:

Flexible packaging solutions help global non-breathable market take a high growth trajectory over the forecast period, states Transparency Market Research. In 2018, the packaging segment held ~91% of total value and the dominance is set to continue into the forecast period.

The food and beverage industry is a major consumer of flexible packaging over the forecast period and would need non-breathable films to ensure longer shelf-life – a critical demand arising from new age consumers who are actively seeking convenience

However, the industry does not just rely on this kind of film for maintaining food integrity. In order to keep certain items fresh, breathable films are also used. These allow passages of some critical gases which keep foul odor at bay by ensuring food does not spoil easily.

Additionally, it is worth noting that demand for biodegradable films is now on the rise and in order to evolve with consumer demands, efforts towards this end would be witnessed in the market landscape.

Key Impediments for Non-Breathable Films Market Players

Some of the challenges faced by market players are presence of a large number of substitutes and environmental concerns regarding use of plastic-based films, states Transparency Market Research. To overcome the former, players are resorting to trademarking of products and for the latter, efforts are being directed towards development of biodegradable films. This would help market players keep environmentally conscious consumers in their fold.

Non-breathable Films Market: Region-wise Analysis

Asia Pacific would dominate the global non-breathable films market over the forecast period

would dominate the global non-breathable films market over the forecast period The region holds about one-third of total global non-breathable films market share by value and is set to witness growth over the coming few years

Presence of strong manufacturers' base in the region, increase in disposable income, and growing demand for hygiene products to propel the market forward

Competition Landscape

Major global non-breathable films market players who are occupying the vendor landscape include Uflex Ltd., Jindal Poly Films Limited, Berry Global, Inc., Winpak Ltd., Bemis Company, Inc., Clondalkin Group Holdings BV, Bischof + Klein SE & Co. KG, Polyplex Corporation Ltd., POLIFILM GmbH, Toray Plastics (America), Inc., Sealed Air Corporation, Amcor Limited, Mitsubishi Polyester Film, Inc., Glenroy, Inc., RKW Group, Trioplast Industrier AB, Fatra A.S., Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc., and GCR Group, among others. Out of these, 6% market share is held by Amcor Limited, Sealed Air Corporation, Uflex Ltd., Toray Plastics (America), Inc., and Berry Global Inc. Besides, the market landscape is highly fragmented.

Transparency Market Research has segmented the Non-Breathable Films market report based on material, thickness, production method, application, and region

Global Non-breathable Films Market: Structure

Non-breathable Films Market by Material

Polyethylene

BOPET

Polypropylene

Inorganic Oxides

Aluminum

Polyamide

PVDC

EVOH

Others

Non-breathable films market by Thickness

Up to 30 Microns

31 to 60 Microns

61 to 90 Microns

Above 90 Microns

Non-breathable Films Market by Production Method

Cast

Blown

Non-breathable Films Market by Application

Packaging

Pouches



Bags



Lids



Wrapping



Coating & Lamination

Hygiene Products

Diapers



Baby Diapers





Adult Diapers



Sanitary Napkins



Medical Products



Underpads





Surgical Clothing

Non-breathable films market by Region

North America

U.S.



Canada

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Rest of Latin America

Europe

Germany



France



Italy



Spain



U.K.



BENELUX



Russia



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



India



ASEAN



Australia & New Zealand

&

Japan



Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa

& GCC Countries



North Africa



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

