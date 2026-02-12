H.I.G. Realty Increases to Over £1bn its Prime Living Portfolio in Central London

LONDON, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- H.I.G. Capital ("H.I.G."), a leading global alternative investment firm with $74 billion of capital under management, is pleased to announce that one of its affiliates has acquired a third asset for its Central London Living Platform ("the Platform"). The Platform is being delivered through a joint venture with HUB, a leading U.K. residential developer with gross development value ("GDV2) of over £1bn.

This latest acquisition meaningfully strengthens H.I.G.'s London Living Platform, a highly curated portfolio of assets exclusively located in central London. Each site has been selectively sourced and strategically positioned to benefit from exceptional transport connectivity, proximity to major Central Business Districts, and direct access to key employment and educational hubs. Collectively, the Platform represents a prime residential portfolio with over £1 billion of gross development value and approximately 1,700 units across three schemes.

The newly acquired asset is located in the City of London and benefits from immediate access to major transport nodes and employment centres. The site is comprised of an existing office building, St Clare House, alongside the adjacent Victorian warehouse, Writers House. Following redevelopment, the scheme will deliver a professionally managed, sustainable, living-focused development offering best-in-class amenities, strong ESG credentials, and meaningful community space, further enhancing the quality and scale of the Platform.

In addition to this acquisition, H.I.G.'s Living Platform includes Finsgate House in Old Street and a 1.2-acre site in Elephant and Castle. All sites are strategically located, have optimal connectivity, and are designed to deliver high-quality, modern housing that supports local communities and London's growing workforce and student population. Planning applications have been submitted in both schemes.

Riccardo Dallolio, Managing Director and Head of H.I.G. Realty in Europe, commented: "This asset is a strong addition to our London Living Platform and showcases our focus on investing in strategic locations with excellent connectivity. The London residential market remains severely undersupplied and needs high-quality, institutional-grade units with modern, community-oriented amenities."

Stelios Theodosiou, Managing Director at H.I.G. Realty, commented: "We are pleased to continue growing our Living Platform in partnership with HUB. This acquisition further demonstrates our ability to source unique assets off-market and execute complex transactions within short timeframes. We have strong conviction in the sector and are excited to further expand our presence in this space with our trusted partner HUB."

