H.I.G. Realty Expands UK Urban Logistics Platform with Acquisitions in Greater London

LONDON, Oct. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- H.I.G. Capital ("H.I.G."), a leading global alternative investment firm with $70 billion of capital under management, is pleased to announce that one of its affiliates has completed the acquisition of two prime last-mile IOS and logistics estates in Greater London.

The properties, acquired off-market in Erith and Rainham, are strategically positioned along key logistics corridors with direct access to Central London and major arterial routes. Both sites offer immediate income and substantial value-add potential through targeted repositioning, rental reversion, and ESG-led upgrades.

Acquired at a material discount to replacement cost, the assets are fully occupied, yet significantly under-rented, reflecting legacy lease structures. H.I.G. plans to unlock embedded upside through a phased refurbishment and reconfiguration strategy, delivering high-spec, sustainable logistics space tailored for last-mile, industrial outdoor storage, and flexible multi-let use occupiers.

Following these transactions, H.I.G. Realty's UK IOS and logistics platform now comprises over 1.5 million square feet, and a GAV in excess of £300m. The platform is focused on high-barrier, supply-constrained submarkets across London and the Golden Triangle, where demand for modern, institutional-grade logistics stock continues to outpace supply.

Riccardo Dallolio, Managing Director and Head of H.I.G. Realty in Europe, commented, "These acquisitions reflect our conviction in the continued structural growth of urban logistics and our ability to identify mispriced opportunities in one of Europe's most dynamic industrial markets. Both sites offer immediate income and strong rental reversion, alongside longer-term repositioning potential. We are pleased to further scale our presence in the UK with high-quality, well-located assets."

Jérôme Fouillé, Managing Director at H.I.G. Realty in Europe, added, "We remain focused on building a prime and resilient portfolio of logistics assets in urban infill markets with clear fundamentals and constrained new supply. These transactions are emblematic of our thematic approach and operational execution targeting under-managed estates with the potential to deliver modern, ESG-aligned products into the market. We continue to evaluate a strong pipeline of similar opportunities across the UK and continental Europe."

About H.I.G. Capital

H.I.G. is a leading global alternative investment firm with $70 billion of capital under management.* Based in Miami, and with offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Stamford in the United States, as well as international affiliate offices in Hamburg, London, Luxembourg, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Bogotá, Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, Dubai, and Hong Kong, H.I.G. specializes in providing both debt and equity capital to middle market companies, utilizing a flexible and operationally focused/value-added approach:

H.I.G.'s equity funds invest in management buyouts, recapitalizations, and corporate carve-outs of both profitable as well as underperforming manufacturing and service businesses.

H.I.G.'s debt funds invest in senior, unitranche, and junior debt financing to companies across the size spectrum, both on a primary (direct origination) basis, as well as in the secondary markets. H.I.G. also manages a publicly traded BDC, WhiteHorse Finance.

H.I.G.'s real estate funds invest in value-added properties, which can benefit from improved asset management practices.

H.I.G. Infrastructure focuses on making value-add and core plus investments in the infrastructure sector.

Since its founding in 1993, H.I.G. has invested in and managed more than 400 companies worldwide. The Firm's current portfolio includes more than 100 companies with combined sales in excess of $53 billion. For more information, please refer to the H.I.G. website at hig.com.

*Based on total capital raised by H.I.G. Capital and its affiliates.

