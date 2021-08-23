HiDubai.com concludes The Impossible List contest with 14 winners taking home AED 50,000

"The Impossible List" Contest began on 18th April 2021 and was open to residents and visitors of Dubai. Users had to create a list of businesses that they like on HiDubai and share it on social platforms to gain followers. The listed businesses get higher visibility with added authenticity, as they are recommended by users.

Speaking on the occasion, His Excellency Abdul Baset Al Janahi, Member of Board of Directors of Tejuri Com LLC, that runs HiDubai.com said "The contest benefited 11,871 businesses across Dubai giving them increased exposure and growth as well as an online platform that provided users with an easy access to reach out to them. Dubai is the first city in the world to take all the businesses online and offer them free digital presence. The Department of Economic Development lead this initiative through HiDubai."

The Impossible List Contest attracted 1826 participants who listed their favorite spots across Dubai and got a total of 92,542 followers. The lists comprised of 11,871 companies that reached over 1.06 million users on HiDubai.

The 1st cash prize winner, Mr. Irfan Hazari, walked away with AED 15,000 for his list that had 22,687 followers. He said "It really was impossible to select some business enterprises among the many and this prize is unbelievably huge! Thank you HiDubai and DED for this opportunity."

Myrell Gonzales was the 2nd winner of "The Impossible List Contest" who took away AED 10,000. The rest of the 12 winners are Karen Franco and Hajira Niloufer who won AED 5,000 each, followed by Alvin Eugenio, Mrinali Bhatia, Kavita Khira, Dhanishta Bhatia and Sanjay Ashok who took away AED 2,000 each. Carol Mathias, Aamenah Habeeb, Omer Zaheer, Mohammed Mustafa and Younus Hussain took home AED 1,000 each.

About HiDubai.com

HiDubai is the region's #1 Business Discovery Platform with the objective of providing a digital presence for SMEs and large businesses in Dubai. The platform lists accurate business information of over 153,000 companies from Dubai helping B2C and B2B users discover those businesses and engage with them. The platform generated 3.04 million leads for businesses in Dubai during the past 36 months via phone, email, WhatsApp and by driving users to company websites. The platform gets over a million visits a month from 138 countries. Visit hidubai.com, follow @Officialhidubai on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and Tiktok

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1597336/HiDubai_First_Prize.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1597337/HiDubai_Logo.jpg

Press Contact

Maryam Pervez

pr@hidubai.com

+971 55 4698 238

+971 4 391 3777

SOURCE HiDubai.com