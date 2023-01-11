Hidradenitis Suppurativa Market is Expected to Grow at a Significant CAGR of 10.2% by 2032 | DelveInsight

The hidradenitis suppurativa market is expected to grow at a faster rate due to increased awareness and increase in novel discoveries. The expected launch of potential emerging therapies will boost the hidradenitis suppurativa market during the forecast period (2022–2032) in the 7MM.

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's " Hidradenitis Suppurativa Market Insights " report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, hidradenitis suppurativa emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and historical, current as well as forecasted hidradenitis suppurativa market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into the 7MM [the United States, the EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Hidradenitis Suppurativa Market Report

As per DelveInsight analysis, the hidradenitis suppurativa market size in the 7MM was approximately USD 1,150 in 2021.

in 2021. According to the assessment done by DelveInsight, the estimated total hidradenitis suppurativa diagnosed prevalent population in the 7MM was approximately 1.2 million in 2021.

in 2021. Leading hidradenitis suppurativa companies such as InflaRx, Novartis, UCB, ChemoCentryx, Eli Lilly and Company, Janssen Biotech, AbbVie, Pfizer, Amgen, Incyte Corporation, CSL Behring, Kymera Therapeutics, Aclaris Therapeutics, Boehringer Ingelheim, Azora Therapeutics, and others are developing novel hidradenitis suppurativa drugs that can be available in the hidradenitis suppurativa market in the upcoming years.

and others are developing novel hidradenitis suppurativa drugs that can be available in the hidradenitis suppurativa market in the upcoming years. The hidradenitis suppurativa therapies in the pipeline include IFX-1, Cosentyx /Secukinumab, Avacopan, Bimekizumab, Bermekimab, Zunsemetinib (ATI-450), and others.

and others. The hidradenitis suppurativa market size is expected to increase owing to the increase in the prevalent population of hidradenitis suppurativa patients in the 7MM.

In December 2022, Kymera announced positive results from Phase 1 clinical trials evaluating KT-474 in patients suffering from hidradenitis suppurativa and atopic dermatitis, after which Sanofi decided to advance KT-474 into Phase 2 clinical trials for which IND is cleared by the US FDA.

In December 2022 , UCB reported positive data from the BE HEARD I and BE HEARD II Phase 3 clinical trials of bimekizumab in moderate to severe hidradenitis suppurativa adult patients.

, UCB reported positive data from the BE HEARD I and BE HEARD II Phase 3 clinical trials of bimekizumab in moderate to severe hidradenitis suppurativa adult patients. In September 2022 , abstract findings at the 31st European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) Congress showed that Novartis' Cosentyx (secukinumab) Showed Rapid, Sustained Improvement of Hidradenitis Suppurativa.

, abstract findings at the 31st European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) Congress showed that Novartis' Cosentyx (secukinumab) Showed Rapid, Sustained Improvement of Hidradenitis Suppurativa. In September 2022 , JAK1-selective inhibitor povorcitinib showed dosage-dependant efficacy for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa in a randomized, placebo-controlled, Phase 2 study—presented at the European Academy of Dermatology and Venerology (EADV) 2022 Congress.

, JAK1-selective inhibitor povorcitinib showed dosage-dependant efficacy for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa in a randomized, placebo-controlled, Phase 2 study—presented at the European Academy of Dermatology and Venerology (EADV) 2022 Congress. In August 2022 , Aristea Therapeutics (Aristea), a clinical-stage immunology-focused drug development company advancing novel therapies to treat serious inflammatory diseases, announced the dosing of the first patient in its Phase 2a trial evaluating RIST4721, a CXCR2 antagonist, for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa.

Hidradenitis Suppurativa Overview

Hidradenitis Suppurativa Overview

Hidradenitis suppurativa is a complex dermatological disease characterized by recurrent painful nodules and suppuration in areas such as the axilla and groin. It is also known as Acne inversa and there is no biological or pathological test to facilitate diagnosis; its clinical features and chronicity can define it.

The exact cause of hidradenitis suppurativa is unclear, but the condition probably results from a combination of genetic and environmental factors. Lumps develop as a result of blocked hair follicles. It is more common in women than men, and in obese and smokers, hidradenitis suppurativa is likely to worsen the symptoms

The symptoms of hidradenitis suppurativa range from mild to severe. It causes a mixture of boil-like lumps, blackheads, cysts, scarring, and channels in the skin that leak pus. Scoring systems for the assessment of hidradenitis suppurativa severity include Hurley staging, Physician's Global Assessment (PGA), the modified Sartorius score (MSS), and the hidradenitis suppurativa severity index (HSSI).

Systemic therapies, mainly antibiotics and retinoids, are the treatment's mainstay. Topical therapies are mainly used in cases of mild to moderate disease conditions. Adalimumab (Humira) is the only approved drug for treating moderate to severe hidradenitis suppurativa.

Hidradenitis Suppurativa Epidemiology Segmentation

DelveInsight estimates that there were approximately 1.2 million h idradenitis suppurativa diagnosed prevalent cases in the 7MM in 2021. Among the EU5 countries, Germany had the highest number of hidradenitis suppurativa diagnosed prevalent cases in 2021.

The hidradenitis suppurativa market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into

Total Prevalent Pool

Diagnosed Pool

Gender-specific Prevalent Pool

Age-specific Prevalent Pool

Stage-specific Prevalent Pool

Treated Moderate to Severe Prevalent Pool

Hidradenitis Suppurativa Treatment Market

Hidradenitis Suppurativa Treatment Market

The treatment management usually requires a combination of lifestyle changes, medical therapy, laser or surgical intervention and considerable psychological support. Several pharmacological treatment options include topical and systemic antibiotics, corticosteroids, anti-androgen therapy, systemic retinoids, and immunosuppressive agents, including biologics.

In a small study, Metformin has been used to treat metabolic syndrome associated with hidradenitis suppurativa and has been reported to reduce hidradenitis suppurativa disease activity effectively. Laser hair removal with a 1,064nm laser has shown promise, but many patients cannot afford this treatment due to limited insurance coverage. Humira (Abbvie) is the first and only approved drug for Moderate to Severe hidradenitis suppurativa. In September 2015, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Humira to treat moderate to severe hidradenitis suppurativa.

The approval of Humira is a critical milestone in the lives of people with hidradenitis suppurativa who, up until this point, had no approved treatments. The product was approved by the European Commission (EC), in July 2015, for the treatment of active moderate to severe hidradenitis suppurativa in adults with an inadequate response to conventional systemic hidradenitis suppurativa treatment.

Humira was designated for the indication of hidradenitis suppurativa as an orphan drug in 2017 and was approved for the indication of hidradenitis suppurativa for the first time in Japan in February 2019. Humira is actually the only drug in Japan for hidradenitis suppurativa indication.

Even though hidradenitis suppurativa is affecting the lives of millions of people worldwide, there are not many treatment options to treat the underlying cause, nor has there been an improvement in therapeutic options in the last several decades. With only one approved drug in the market, i.e., Humira, there is a high need for alternative therapies due to serious adverse events associated with Adalimumab, including injection site serious infections.

Hidradenitis Suppurativa Pipeline Therapies and Key Companies

Hidradenitis Suppurativa Pipeline Therapies and Key Companies

IFX-1: InflaRx

Cosentyx/Secukinumab: Novartis

Avacopan: ChemoCentryx

Bermekimab: Janssen Pharmaceutical/XBiotech

Zunsemetinib (ATI-450): Aclaris Therapeutics

Hidradenitis Suppurativa Market Dynamics

Hidradenitis Suppurativa Market Dynamics

Hidradenitis suppurativa market is currently having vast pipeline therapies targeting interleukins, including (i.e., IL-17, IL-1), anti-TNF, JAKi, and anti-complement factor. The upcoming therapies of hidradenitis suppurativa are expected to come with a patient-convenient Route of administration and are also expected to increase the treatment duration.

In the current treatment market, only HUMIRA is approved for the treatment of moderate to severe hidradenitis suppurativa with modest efficacy and, therefore, provides potentially lucrative market opportunities. No treatment options are available in relapsed/ refractory patients to HUMIRA. However, off-label therapies like antibiotics and retinoids are still the treatment backbone of hidradenitis suppurativa. There are no definite biomarkers available for the early and progressive forms of the disease.

The expected entry of biosimilars of HUMIRA from 2023 in the US will erode the market sales of HUMIRA. Moreover, the market value of HUMIRA in Europe has already started declining from 2018, and sales value decline is expected to be much faster in future years due to multiple launches of biosimilars in 2019 and as well as in upcoming years.

Report Metrics Details Study Period 2019–2032 Coverage 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan] Base Year 2019 Market CAGR 10.2 % Market Size in 2021 USD 1,150 million Key Hidradenitis Suppurativa Companies InflaRx, Novartis, UCB, ChemoCentryx, Eli Lilly and Company, Janssen Biotech, AbbVie, Pfizer, Amgen, Incyte Corporation, CSL Behring, Kymera Therapeutics, Aclaris Therapeutics, Boehringer Ingelheim, Azora Therapeutics Key Hidradenitis Suppurativa Therapies IFX-1, Cosentyx/Secukinumab, Avacopan, Bimekizumab, Bermekimab, Zunsemetinib (ATI-450

Scope of the Hidradenitis Suppurativa Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Hidradenitis suppurativa current marketed and emerging therapies

Hidradenitis suppurativa current marketed and emerging therapies Hidradenitis Suppurativa Market Dynamics: Hidradenitis suppurativa market drivers and barriers

Hidradenitis suppurativa market drivers and barriers Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Hidradenitis Suppurativa Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

Table of Contents

1. Hidradenitis Suppurativa Market Key Insights 2. Hidradenitis Suppurativa Market Report Introduction 3. Hidradenitis Suppurativa Market Overview at a Glance 4. Hidradenitis Suppurativa Market Executive Summary 5. Hidradenitis Suppurativa Key Events 6. Epidemiology and Market Methodology 7. Disease Background and Overview 8. Hidradenitis Suppurativa Treatment and Management 9. Hidradenitis Suppurativa Epidemiology and Patient Population 9.1 Key Finding 9.2 Assumptions and Rationale 9.3 Total Prevalent Population of Hidradenitis Suppurativa in the 7MM 9.4 United States 9.5 EU5 9.6 Japan 10. Patient Journey 11 Key Endpoints in Hidradenitis Suppurativa Clinical Trials 12. Hidradenitis Suppurativa Marketed Drugs 13. Hidradenitis Suppurativa Emerging Drugs 14. Seven Major Hidradenitis Suppurativa Market Analysis 14.1 Key Finding 14.2 Market Outlook 14.3 Attribute Analysis 14.4 Key Market Forecast Assumptions 14.5 Total Market Size of Hidradenitis Suppurativa in the 7MM 14.6 United States 14.7 EU5 14.8 Japan 15. Unmet Needs 16. SWOT Analysis 17. Market Access and Reimbursement 18. Appendix 19. DelveInsight Capabilities 20. Disclaimer 21. About DelveInsight

