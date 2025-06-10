HiBy R3Pro II Now Available: "Pocket Cannon" Portable DAP with All-Ultrasuede® Design

DONGGUAN, China, June 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Following its official release on May 28, 2025, HiBy's latest digital audio player, the R3Pro II, is now available worldwide. Combining high-performance audio with an all-Ultrasuede® design, this Pure-HiFi DAP, which looks like a pocket cannon integrating monster performance and compact size, is built for modern audiophiles seeking uncompromised music quality and refined design.

R3Pro II Product showcase

At the audio core of the R3Pro II are dual CS43198 DAC chips and four OPA1622 headphone amplifiers, delivering rich dynamics, exceptional clarity, and low distortion. With 3.5mm stereo phone-out and 4.4mm balanced output, which is supporting up to 480mW output on the balanced port, the R3Pro II comfortably drives most IEMs and headphones, from balance armature, dynamic, planar to even hybrid-driver ones.

As a Pure-HiFi DAP, R3Pro II runs HiByOS, HiBy's proprietary Linux-based audio system, which is optimized for high-fidelity playback. The R3Pro II Player supports DSD256, PCM 384kHz/32bit, and MQA 8X formats. HiBy's signature MSEB tuning panel gives users flexible sound customization. And Streaming music, like TIDAL and Qobuz, WiFi music transfer, custom radio, and OTA updates are native supported.

Connectivity options of R3ProII include Line-out, USB DAC, S/PDIF out, Bluetooth 5.1, AirPlay, DLNA, and HiByLink. All these make the R3Pro II a powerful music source for any audio setup. A 4000mAh battery provides up to 21 hours playback time and over 900 hours standby. Storage is expandable up to 2TB via Micro SD.

In addition to the excellent features mentioned above, R3Pro II still has another highlight key design, its premium Ultrasuede® back panel. This is a highly functional material that is made of microfiber with suede feel. And for now, these will be standard offered across all four-color options: Green, Orange, Black, Silver.

"Combining uncompromising audio performance, premium materials, and daily versatility," said Fanoble Meng, CEO of HIBY, "R3Pro II reflects our vision on portable HiFi players. We're excited to see users enjoying it around the world, and looking forward to bringing the Black and Silver color R3ProII to the market soon."

Since its founding in 2011, HiBy has established itself as a leading authority in the portable audio industry. HiBy specializes in the research, development, and sales of top-quality portable audio products, and operates via two subsidiary brands: HiBy Music and HiBy Digital.

