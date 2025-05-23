Hiba Academy Nantong Welcomes International Students to New A Level Boarding Programme in China

NANTONG, China, May 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hiba Academy Nantong is delighted to announce the opening of its boarding programme to international students seeking to study their A Levels in China. This new programme will offer select students who are entering the Sixth Form a unique chance to pursue world-class academics while immersing themselves in the vibrant culture and rich history of China.

A Unique International Opportunity

Scan the QR code to learn more about International Boarding at Hiba Academy Nantong

As the global landscape of education evolves, more families are seeking distinctive experiences that prepare students for success at top universities and beyond. Hiba Academy Nantong's new boarding programme provides a gateway for ambitious students to immerse themselves in Chinese culture while benefitting from a rigorous British A Level curriculum, delivered in English and Chinese by expert educators.

The Gift of Language and Global Competence

Mandarin Chinese is spoken by over a billion people worldwide and is increasingly valued in global business, politics and academia. Mandarin Chinese language learning will be integrated into daily life at Hiba. So, students will have the opportunity not only to learn the language in context but also to acquire the subtlety and nuance of genuine cross-cultural communication.

Furthermore, living in China will enable students to develop a deep understanding of a society that is rapidly shaping the global future, from technology and finance to art and science. This immersion cultivates empathy and adaptability — qualities that universities and employers alike value highly.

Academic Excellence in a World-Class Setting

Part of the Wellington College Education family, Hiba Academy Nantong upholds a tradition of academic excellence that dates back over 160 years. Sixth Form students can specialise in three to four A Level subjects, supported by outstanding teachers — 60% of whom hold master's or doctoral degrees — and a low 1:7 teacher-student ratio. Comprehensive university guidance ensures students are prepared for top global institutions.

Supportive Boarding and Outstanding Facilities

As the flagship boarding school of the Wellington College China group of schools, Hiba Academy Nantong offers spacious rooms, workstations and communal recreation areas for students. They are a nurturing home where students form close bonds, a place where they can discover their potential as they learn to become independent, self-sufficient young adults. Meanwhile, they will also have access to a modern campus that features sports complexes, art studios, state-of-the-art laboratories and more.

Cultural Immersion and Personal Growth

Located just 70km from Shanghai, the academy offers a truly international environment. Students develop Mandarin language skills, participate in cultural activities such as calligraphy and martial arts, and explore China's rich history through excursions to landmarks like the Great Wall and the Forbidden City. With more than 70 clubs and enrichment opportunities, including the Duke of Edinburgh Award, students build leadership, resilience, and lifelong friendships.

Scholarships Available

To support talented international students, the academy offers merit scholarships valued at up to GBP 90,000. These scholarships cover tuition, boarding, meals, flights, and cultural excursions.

Admissions Now Open

To find out more about Hiba Academy Nantong's international boarding programme or to apply, please visit their website or get in touch with the admissions office.

About Hiba Academy Nantong

Building on a legacy of more than 160 years of excellence at Wellington College UK and bolstered by an extensive global network, Hiba Academy Nantong is Wellington College Education's flagship international bilingual boarding school. We are committed to cultivating tomorrow's leaders through personalised university and career guidance, a rigorous A Level curriculum and a diverse array of enrichment programmes, all supported by an outstanding teaching team. Our immersive English and Chinese language and cultural experiences, combined with a nurturing and inclusive environment, empower pupils to excel academically and develop the skills they need to succeed in an evolving global landscape.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2690579/International_Boarding_at_Hiba_Academy_Nantong.jpg