H+H International A/S: Notification to the Polish Competition Authority by Solbet Sp. Z o.o.

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H+H International A/S

21 Apr, 2026, 06:30 GMT

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- H+H International A/S ("H+H") has been informed that Solbet Sp. Z o.o. ("Solbet") (one of its shareholders and a substantial competitor in Poland) has applied to the Polish competition authority to obtain approval to acquire control of H+H.

The filing was submitted solely by Solbet, and not by H+H. Solbet has informed H+H that it has not made a decision to submit a takeover offer at this point in time and that, while the filing has been made with the intention of acquiring control over H+H, any potential takeover offer would only be made after Solbet obtains greater clarity on the expected timing and outcome of the antitrust clearance process. The process before the Polish competition authority may take a substantial amount of time.

For further information please contact:
Niclas Bo Kristensen
Head of Investor Relations & Treasury
+45 24 48 03 67
niclas.kristensen@hplush.com 

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/h-h-international-a-s/r/h-h-international-a-s-notification-to-the-polish-competition-authority-by-solbet-sp--z-o-o-,c4337241

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/21438/4337241/4047009.pdf

H+H International _Press release_21-04-2026

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