H+H international A/S: Major shareholder announcement

In accordance with Section 30 of the Capital Markets Act, it is hereby announced that BI Asset Management Fondsmæglerselskab A/S, on 28 October 2024 informed H+H International A/S that it as of 25 October 2024 had increased its holding of shares in H+H International A/S to a total of 845,129 shares equal to 5.1% of the total share capital and voting rights in H+H International A/S, thereby exceeding the major shareholder threshold of 5% as outlined in Section 38 of the Capital Markets Act.

