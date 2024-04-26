H+H international A/S: Major shareholder announcement
26 Apr, 2024, 07:29 GMT
COPENHAGEN, Denmark, April 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --
Company announcement No. 557, 2024
In accordance with Section 30 of the Capital Markets Act it is hereby announced that Nordea Funds Ltd, Finland, yesterday informed H+H International A/S that as per 22 April 2024 Nordea Funds Ltd. increased its holding of shares in H+H International A/S to a total of 1,707,348 shares, equal to 10.34% of the total share capital and of the total voting rights in H+H International A/S, thus exceeding the major shareholder threshold of 10% in Section 38 of the Capital Markets Act.
For further information please contact:
Niclas Bo Kristensen
Head of Investor Relations & Treasury
+45 24 48 03 67
Nbk@hplush.com
