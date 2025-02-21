HH Global's FY24 sustainability report is now live

LONDON, Feb. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HH Global's sixth annual sustainability report captures the breadth and impact of their environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives, underscoring how they continue to make meaningful contributions to people and the planet. These are the highlights from their financial year 2024 report.

Net-zero plan finalized: 15 to zero

The past 12 months marked a pivotal moment as HH Global finalized their "15 to zero" plan, aligning with the SBTi's (Science-Based Targets initiative) corporate net-zero standard. By focusing on 15 initiatives targeting five key emissions sources— energy, travel, sourcing, freight and waste—they are advancing towards a 50% reduction in Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions by 2030 and a 90% reduction by 2040.

These initiatives are anchored in measurable metrics and robust governance, ensuring progress is both transparent and impactful. HH Global acknowledges their total emissions – and particularly their scope 3 emissions – rose from FY23 to FY24. This was due to an increase in the purchase of higher carbon products that were manufactured in countries with a higher carbon energy supply. However, they remain steadfast in their commitment to reversing this trend and achieving its net-zero goals.

Conscious Creative: setting the benchmark for responsible design

HH Global's Conscious Creative program continues to redefine sustainable marketing, delivering innovation from ideation to production. Enhanced tools like carbon calculation and design scorecards have elevated its influence, impacting numerous projects across HH Global. Conscious Creative's recognition as a finalist at the World Sustainability Awards in the Eco-design category further cements their status as an industry leader in responsible design.

Advancing the Sustainable Procurement Framework

The Sustainable Procurement Framework (SPF) remains a cornerstone of HH Global's ESG strategy, enabling their strategic supplier partners to enhance their environmental, social and governance credentials. To date, they have onboarded over 1,400 partners across 55 countries, accounting for $1.5B (73%) of their supplier spend.

By leveraging technology and collaboration, SPF amplifies their impact by up to 10 times per supplier across their supply chain – making it a key driver for clients seeking a more sustainable future.

Empowering women-owned businesses with WEConnect

Diversity and inclusion remain central to HH Global's supplier strategy. Through their partnership with WEConnect International, they have engaged with women-owned businesses globally, introducing them to the benefits of certification. Their efforts have included outreach to supplier partners in LATAM, as well as the EMEA and APAC regions. This year, they attended and participated in their first WEConnect conference in India, reinforcing their dedication to supporting women entrepreneurs.

A message from HH Global's CEO

"Our FY24 report reflects both the scale and sustainability commitments and challenges inherent in achieving them. While we celebrate successes such as the finalization of our net-zero plan and the growing influence of Conscious Creative, we remain transparent about areas where improvement is needed."

"Sustainability is a journey, one that demands bold commitments, rigorous action and accountability. As we look ahead to 2025, we are inspired by the momentum we've built and the shared dedication of our teams, clients and partners to creating a more sustainable world."

Kristian Elgey, CEO, HH Global

View HH Global's FY24 sustainability report on their website.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/471140/hh_global_Logo.jpg