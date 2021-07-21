HH Global paves the way again with its first to market ESG and Sustainability Assessment

LONDON, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HH Global, the market leader in sustainable solutions, is launching an innovative new proposition for clients and large corporate brands. The Sustainability Assessment is a world first in the marketing execution industry, providing a detailed assessment of the sustainability of a company's marketing spend. The assessment identifies risk 'hotspots' and suggests key recommendations for improvement. HH Global possesses the most comprehensive and extensive marketing procurement dataset in the industry which will help provide a scorecard for brands to benchmark their current performance against industry peers and sustainability leaders. The data driven assessment will cover every stage of the product lifecycle and review both environmental and social practices across the supply chain, so brands can ensure they are aligned with the highest industry standards.

The Sustainability Assessment will not only help clients to understand their current practices and how they compare to leaders in the market, but will provide actionable insights to generate real change. This will drive improvement in companies ESG and sustainability models, by helping them to understand their scope 3 indirect emissions, and ensure they are compliant with industry standards. Providing clear recommendations will help companies to further achieve their corporate sustainability goals for procurement, which we know is an increasingly important area for many businesses.

The launch of this market leading initiative by HH Global follows our recent feature in The Sunday Times Sustainable Innovation report, (June 2021), exploring how businesses are transforming in the decade of action, and our nomination as finalists at the World Sustainability Awards. "We have committed to lead the way, raising standards within our own operations and those of our global supply chain, and our Sustainability Assessment continues our momentum in this area" Kevin Dunckley, Chief Sustainability & Innovation Officer, HH Global.

