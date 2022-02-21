HGS TO DELIVER CRITICAL SUPPORT FOR UK PUBLIC

LONDON and BANGALORE, India, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hinduja Global Solutions (HGS) (listed on BSE & NSE) has announced that the company has been selected by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) to provide critical customer support to UK citizens for an initial period of two years, with an option to extend further. The partnership is already underway having launched earlier last week, and the contract could be worth up to £211 million across the term of the contract, employing over 2,000 HGS Work@Home® positions across the UK.

HGS new logo

The UKHSA is responsible for NHS Test & Trace and this contract will assist with future contact tracing needs for Covid-19 and other health security risks such as a large flu outbreak or new pandemic.

The advertised cost of the contract is the maximum that can be spent, and the total could be less.

Over the last decade, HGS has developed and grown its partnership with the UK government, with this becoming its biggest-ever win in the public sector to date, drawing on a foundation of excellence created by the UK business delivering existing public sector campaigns across the country.

Adam Foster, CEO, HGS Europe said, "I'm beyond proud that HGS will be supporting the UK government in its effort to exit and recover from the pandemic. Winning this opportunity is a credit to the past 10 years of expansion of the UK business, and the public sector expertise we've developed and have become recognised for."

"HGS has been successfully operating in the UK market for over 10 years. While revenues for year ended March 2021 were approx. GBP 67 million, in the nine months ended December 2021, HGS UK more than doubled their revenues to GBP 87 million. Our public sector business has been a key part of this success story with some marquee clients. The significant investments we have made in strengthening our expertise in this vertical, focused sales strategy, Cloud technology, and deployment of HGS Work@Home® delivery have enhanced our presence in this demanding market. The UKHSA engagement is a fantastic addition to the UK business, both from a growth and complexity perspective," stated Partha DeSarkar, Executive Director and Group CEO, HGS.

HGS appreciates the trust that has been placed by the government and the responsibility to ensure that the public receives the exceptional services that they expect and deserve. This award reflects the company's continued investment in public sector expertise, delivery capability, and infrastructure and its unique ability to compete with and in many cases outperform key competitors in the UK public sector space.

"Our partnership with UKHSA and the responsibility this has bestowed on HGS isn't being taken lightly. We understand the reality of the requirement and are confident in our ability to deliver service of the utmost quality," said Graham Brown, Chief Revenue Officer, HGS UK.

About Hinduja Global Solutions (HGS):

A global leader in optimising the customer experience lifecycle, digital transformation, and business process management, HGS is helping its clients become more competitive every day. HGS combines automation, analytics, and artificial intelligence with deep domain expertise focusing on digital customer experiences, back-office processing, contact centres, and HRO solutions. Part of the multi-billion-dollar conglomerate Hinduja Group, HGS takes a "globally local" approach. HGS has over 19,100 employees across 34 delivery centers in six countries, making a difference to some of the world's leading brands across verticals. For the year ended March 31, 2021, HGS had revenues of Rs. 55,889 million (US$ 753.9 million).

Visit https://hgs.cx to learn how HGS transforms customer experiences and builds businesses for the future.

