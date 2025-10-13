HGS Opens a New Intelligent Experience Hub in Manila, Philippines

MANILA, Philippines, Oct. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hinduja Global Solutions (HGS) (listed on BSE & NSE), a leading provider of digital experience, business process management (BPM), and digital media services, today announced the opening of a new intelligent experience hub in Manila, Philippines. The new facility strengthens the company's capability to deliver technology-enabled solutions for clients while providing a modern workplace for employees.

From left to right: Ashish Chaturvedi, Senior Vice President, HGS APAC; Pushkar Misra, Chief Advisor, Hinduja Group; and Giridhar GV, CEO – APAC and Global CHRO, HGS

Underscoring HGS' long-term commitment to the region, HGS will create more than 1,000 new jobs over the next 24 months in the areas of business services and digital transformation.

Located in Manila's prime business district, the new hub consolidates HGS' teams from across the city in a single, purpose-built environment. Designed to support evolving, technology-driven business needs and new delivery models, the hub features collaborative spaces that empower teams and enable greater value for clients.

"The Philippines has been an integral part of HGS' growth story for over two decades, and this new intelligent experience hub marks yet another important milestone in our commitment to this region," said Giridhar GV, CEO – APAC and Global CHRO, HGS. "The center embodies the fusion of human expertise with AI and empathy-driven innovation to deliver seamless, personalized solutions from one of the world's most dynamic talent ecosystems. It's not just a technology investment but a strategic move toward orchestrating meaningful, intelligent experiences that resonate with our clients and their customers."

Earlier this year, HGS had signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) with the Philippines government to scale its local operations significantly.

The new center has an initial capacity of 1,500 seats and can accommodate up to 3,000 employees in two shifts, supporting clients with high-quality service delivery. With this addition, HGS now operates two facilities in Manila and four across the Philippines.

About Hinduja Global Solutions (HGS)

A global leader in optimizing the customer experience lifecycle, digital transformation, business process management, and digital media ecosystem, HGS is helping its clients become more competitive every day. HGS combines automation, analytics, and artificial intelligence with deep domain expertise focusing on digital customer experiences, back-office processing, contact centers, and HRO solutions. HGS' digital media business, NXTDIGITAL (www.nxtdigital.in), is India's premier integrated Digital Delivery Platforms Company delivering services via satellite, digital cable and broadband to over 6 million customers across 1,500 cities and towns.

Part of the multi-billion-dollar conglomerate Hinduja Group, HGS takes a 'globally local' approach. HGS has 18,472 employees in nine countries, including 33 delivery centers, making a difference to some of the world's leading brands across verticals. For the year ended March 31, 2025, HGS had total income of Rs. 4,958.8 crore (US$586.1 million). Visit https://hgs.cx to learn how HGS transforms customer experiences and builds businesses for the future.

