HGS Digital Announces Business Continuity Solutions To Help Clients Navigate COVID-19 Crisis

Solutions include HGS DigiBOTS™ and Work@Home™ solutions designed to help businesses manage call volume, reduce wait times, and deliver great customer service while supporting employee needs

CHICAGO, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hinduja Global Solutions (HGS) (listed in BSE & NSE), today announced a full suite of business continuity solutions designed to help clients and their employees manage contact centers during the COVID-19 crisis, which has caused reduced staffing levels due to government mandated guidelines.

"HGS Digital has tapped into its deep understanding of people and technology to deliver the same frictionless digital experiences they've come to rely on to help employees and customers deal with COVID-19," said Venkatesh Korla, Founder & CEO, HGS Digital. "And because speed is of the essence during a global health emergency, HGS Digital has created solutions that clients can implement in as little as seven days in some cases."

Our Digital business continuity solutions include:

HGS DigiBOTs ™ helps call centers by providing FAQs regarding COVID-19, take and track messages for callback if agents are busy, and pivot phone calls to digital channels for resolution. HGS has developed 2 pre-packaged solutions:

HGS DigiBOTS ™ Health Screener Bot for employees enhances clients' ability to connect with employees in a meaningful way to screen for health issues before reporting to work.

Health Screener Bot for employees enhances clients' ability to connect with employees in a meaningful way to screen for health issues before reporting to work.

HGS DigiBOTS ™ Crisis Assistance solution uses artificial intelligence to provide employees with quick and easy access to information on health benefits, medical leave, and other HR topics. HGS DigiBOTs ™ also features the ability to generate ready-to-work reports so decision makers can easily identify areas of need and respond to employee concerns quickly.

HGS Work@Home™ solution protects employee safety by enabling them to conduct call center tasks securely from home. HGS Work@Home™ delivers the flexibility to ramp up remotely during a time of crisis and also ensures security through data encryption and device lockdown. All customer care team members receive training, coaching, and support – 100% virtually.

"Staying at home is critical to social distancing guidelines that are designed to help flatten the curve," Korla said. "With the HGS work from home solutions, clients can keep normal call center operations running smoothly while keeping employees and their families safe."

Additional business continuity solutions are:

Channel Pivoting to help move voice volume to digital channels, such as text, chat or social messaging for quicker issue resolution.

HGS EPIC™ social media tool for customer support and crisis communication helps clients maintain a positive brand reputation, prioritize what matters during a crisis, support customers, and help make informed business decisions.

for customer support and crisis communication helps clients maintain a positive brand reputation, prioritize what matters during a crisis, support customers, and help make informed business decisions. HGS Self-Help Portal & Smart Channel Selector is a self-help portal that guides customers to the best channel for resolution, whether its live agent assisted, automated, or both. During the COVID-19 crisis, this helps drive higher self-help resolution and manage the influx of volume with limited resources.

HGS Digital business continuity solutions are available immediately for current HGS clients and will be publicly available later this month.

About HGS Digital:

HGS Digital helps transform businesses into digital Customer Experience (CX) innovators by combining deep domain expertise with an understanding of how people interact with technology. HGS Digital creates frictionless digital experiences that solve business problems and improve customers' lives by tapping into its global team of more than 750 leading digital marketers, strategic thinkers, data innovators, user-centric designers and technologists across the US, UK, India, and the Philippines.

Specializing in a technology-agnostic approach, HGS Digital's customer-first digital, data and intelligent automation solutions help leading brands around the world improve customer engagement, optimize operations, reduce cost and increase revenue. As the digital experience and transformation brand of Hinduja Global Solutions (HGS), HGS Digital delivers leading-edge CX solutions for a wide variety of markets including automotive and manufacturing, CPG, retail, banking, finance and insurance, healthcare, telecom, consumer electronics, the public sector, and travel and hospitality.

About Hinduja Global Solutions (HGS):

A global leader in business process management (BPM) and optimizing the customer experience lifecycle, HGS is helping make its clients more competitive every day. HGS combines technology-powered services in automation, analytics and digital with domain expertise focusing on back office processing, contact centers and HRO solutions to deliver transformational impact to clients. Part of the multi-billion dollar conglomerate Hinduja Group, HGS takes a true "globally local" approach, with over 38,872 employees across 61 delivery centers in seven countries making a difference to some of the world's leading brands across nine key verticals. For the year that ended 31st March 2019, HGS had revenues of US$ 689 million.

Visit https://www.hgsdigital.com/ to learn how HGS Digital can help make your business more competitive.

